"You say an asinine comment like that, as if Steph is Reggie Miller" - Chris Broussard expresses disappointment at Mike James' recent comment on Stephen Curry

Disrespecting an all-time great player like Stephen Curry doesn't usually get good results. Chris Broussard went off after hearing what former Brooklyn Nets player Mike James had to say about the two-time MVP.

Sharing one's opinion about a certain topic is risky most of the time. Everyone has a different opinion about things and some takes can lead to controversies. That's what happened to former NBA player Mike James when he went on the Players' Choice podcast about a few weeks ago.

In the episode, he was asked to list his top five players in the NBA today and was able to name current superstars. However, he left Stephen Curry off the list and gave his reason as to why he didn't include him.

"Steph, how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it's just kinda one-dimensional at times," James said in the podcast.

The Golden State Warriors' superstar caught wind of what James said and took a subtle shot at his comments.

Additionally, media personnel heard what Mike James said about the eight-time All-Star. This sparked famed radio host Chris Broussard to share his thoughts on the matter at hand.

"If you put Steph in your typical NBA offense, oh he would get his. He would put up big points," Broussard said, "He will put up more assists than he does now."

"When you say an asinine comment like that as if Steph is Reggie Miller. Not to diss Reggie miller, we know he was great too. Reggie wasn't about to run Point like Steph, Reggie couldn't pass like Steph."

James took to Twitter to explain what he meant by his comments about Stephen Curry.

That’s like me saying “when she wears her hair up sometimes she ugly” and everybody saying o he think she ugly. @WarriorsMuse I don’t ever remember saying he’s one dimensional. I said something to the likes of “how he gets his stuff off sometimes it can be one dimensional”That’s like me saying “when she wears her hair up sometimes she ugly” and everybody saying o he think she ugly. @WarriorsMuse I don’t ever remember saying he’s one dimensional. I said something to the likes of “how he gets his stuff off sometimes it can be one dimensional” That’s like me saying “when she wears her hair up sometimes she ugly” and everybody saying o he think she ugly.

Mike James last played for the Nets in the 2020-21 season, where he played 13 games and hasn't been on an NBA team since then.

Stephen Curry should be more respected around the league by both fans and players

Curry with his first Finals MVP trophy.

As great a player as Curry is, he still gets a ton of hate from fans, the media and sometimes, other players in the NBA. Some would think that changing the game of basketball and collecting a ton of hardware would grant him the respect of others. But in some instances, the opposite has happened to the 2022 Finals MVP.

Throughout his career, Curry has remained humbled and has become the face of the Warriors' franchise. Changing the game and giving a chance for sharp-shooters like himself to have a massive impact on the game of basketball.

His effect isn't just seen in the USA, as international fans have become hooked with the way the four-time champ plays. Everyone wants to shoot like Curry now.

But even with that, he still doesn't get enough credit.

Before their historic 2022 finals run, analysts from ESPN wrote off the Warriors and claimed that the Dubs wouldn't win another title. Stephen Curry and company proved them wrong and showed everyone that they can still be at the top of the basketball world.

