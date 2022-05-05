“You could see it in his eyes with his passion… how much he turns into a killer with that killer instinct, I’m all about that” - PJ Tucker admits to being a fan of 14-time All-Star, says he inspires him

P.J. Tucker and the Miami Heat have the attention of basketball fans.

After compiling the best record in the Eastern Conference (53-29), Miami defeated the Atlanta Hawks 4-1 in the first round. The top-seeded Heat then rolled past the fourth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers 106-92 in the first round of their semifinals series. Game 2 is on Wednesday night in Miami.

Although the Heat have plenty of offensive firepower, Tucker, a veteran forward, is one of their most important pieces. Tucker is known for his defensive ability. He has the mindset and tenacitity teams desire, as he can be impactful without filling up the box score.

In an interview with the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang, Tucker spoke about where he draws inspiration. He said his passion comes from watching Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan throughout his career:

“I’m a big Michael Jordan fan. In the playoffs with Jordan, you could see it in his eyes with his passion and how much he loves it and how much he turns into a killer with that killer instinct. I’m all about that.”

P.J. Tucker and the Miami Heat continue to roll

Although the Miami Heat entered the NBA playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, they still haven't been getting the attention they deserve. When the Heat are healthy, they have been one of the league's most impressive two-way teams. Miami has a roster that is built for the playoffs, and veteran forward P.J. Tucker is the perfect asset for this team.

Tucker's impact on the court simply cannot be measured by just the box scores. He's become one of the leaders of the defense, as Tucker has the experience and ability to defend multiple positions at a high level.

Tucker, who played at Texas and was drafted in 2006, spent five of his first six professional seasons playing internationally. He's played for five franchises in 11 NBA seasons, helping the Milwaukee Bucks to last season's title as a key midseason acquisition.

Tucker, who will turn 37 on Thursday, averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds this season.

Miami has been without their starting point guard Kyle Lowry for an extended period of time, but the Heat continue to rack up wins. It's just proof of how talented and deep this roster is as they look to reach the NBA Finals.

