"You shoot like you’re blind anyway" - NBA fans react to Josh Hart's question on solar eclipse

Josh Hart trended briefly on X for his off-field antics. The New York Knicks star asked netizens if glasses were really necessary to view the solar eclipse. As you might have guessed, he got plenty of responses.

Expand Tweet

While many confirmed that special glasses are indeed required to look directly at the eclipse, some took a jab at his basketball shooting. Even J.J. Redick’s podcast account was quick to reply. Here is the tweet:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Josh, yes” Reddick’s account wrote.

The former NBA player was not alone as X users were quick to comment on the inane question. Some used it as an opening to barb Hart, as can be seen in this tweet.

“you know Brunson bout to reply: “you shoot like you’re blind anyway, so what’s the difference…?” Tommy Beer wrote.

Many other NBA fans were also quick to troll Hart. Some brought out old pictures of Hart wearing classic goggles and advised him to use those.

Others were worried about Hart actually looking at the sun without protective eyewear. One fan pleaded with him not to stare at the eclipse as the Knicks need him healthy for their playoff run.

“Brother the playoffs are coming please put them on,” One fan wrote.

More users advised Hart to find glasses. Even NBA reporter Kevin O'Connor replied "Yes" via this tweet.

Some harsh warnings were issued to Hart as well. This tweet did not beat around the bush.

"If u want eyes to be well yeah," one fan wrote.

Hart eventually got himself a pair of fashionable eclipse glasses.

Expand Tweet

Josh Hart’s recent stats

Hart shouldered a huge chunk of responsibility for the team as the Knicks treaded without OG Anunoby and Julius Randle for an extended stretch.

He has been playing well and fitting in nicely on the starting roster. He averaged 10.9 ppg in March. He recently registered 31 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in a big win against the Sacramento Kings last week. Hart has demonstrated his potential to contribute in more ways than one as the Knicks approach the playoffs.

It is a limited sample, but Hart has been efficient in April. He shot 51.5 percent in his last four games.

He is averaging 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season. The 29-year-old will need to get those numbers just a bit higher to help the Knicks win their first-round playoff series. Hart has combined well with his former Villanova teammates, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo. The trio is the main reason why the Knicks stayed in the top five of the East despite losing three starters for a long stretch.