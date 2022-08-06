“You still get your heart broke, you can still have a stomach ache” - 4x NBA champion says becoming a billionaire doesn’t stop LeBron James from being human

LeBron James is one of the most successful players in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers forward has achieved significant success on and off the court, recently becoming a billionaire.

James is entering his 20th season. He will try to win his fifth ring. While joining the billionaire club is important to the NBA veteran, there are still many problems he wants to address.

Former NBA player John Salley recently spoke about LeBron James and his becoming a billionaire. Salley appeared on VladTV to share his thoughts on LeBron's billionaire status.

"To let everybody know, he has a billion dollars, and he still can be hurt because he's still human," the former NBA champion said on VladTV.

"It doesn't stop you from being human. You still get your heart broke. You can still have a stomach ache. You can still have ingrown toenails. More money doesn't make you float like Doctor Manhattan."

John Salley played in the NBA during the '80s and '90s. He is best known for his tenure with the Detroit Pistons and their "Bad Boys" team. The big man won two rings in the Motor City, contributing on defense and in transition. He won four titles during his career.

During his 11-year NBA career, Salley made around $15.5 million, which would be around $25 million today. While he is far from a billionaire, Salley has done a great job investing his money. His current net worth is estimated at $14 million.

While he earned a significant amount while playing, Salley understands that money doesn't solve all problems.

However, the former big man praised LeBron, saying what he's pulled off during his NBA career is impressive. After all, becoming a billionaire while still being an active player is unprecedented.

LeBron James could become the wealthiest athlete soon

LeBron James has one more year left on his contract with the LA, and the Lakers will pay $44.5 million next year. Furthermore, James is eligible for a two-year contract extension that would pay him more than $97 million in 2024 and 2025.

Despite being 37, LeBron is still among the best players in the NBA. Besides his NBA contract, he makes millions from endorsements and his businesses.

Marcus Gram | Vending Machine Expert @brothergram Lebron is billionaire without ever being the highest paid player in the NBA. That’s impressive Lebron is billionaire without ever being the highest paid player in the NBA. That’s impressive

It took Michael Jordan over a decade after he retired to become a billionaire. His current net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion. However, James is on pace to overtake him, becoming the wealthiest athlete in the world in a few years.

