"You Stupid SOB" - Ric Flair fires shots at former Knicks reporter over 'LeBron James is old iPhone' remarks

In the regular-season finals, LeBron James played his part with a 28-point triple-double play for the LA Lakers against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, it wasn't just his on-court excellence that stirred the post-game conversation.

75-year-old retired WWE superstar Ric Flair had some choice words for former New York Knicks reporter Alan Hahn. Han's comparison of James to an 'old iPhone' back in May 2023, claiming that while durability and strength were his biggest strengths throughout his career, ‘father time’ had finally shown signs of catching up with the former Cavaliers superstar.

The Lakers romped past the Pelicans from the opening tip-off, with Anthony Davis scoring 30 points despite exiting the game due to injury in the fourth quarter. James led the charge and had completed 10 assists within minutes of the second quarter.

Ric Flair, a Lakers fan, used the opportunity to hit back at the year-old criticism. Flair posted the following on X (formerly Twitter), tagging the ESPN journalist in the post.

I’m Sorry To Report To You @alanhahn That LeBron Recorded Another Triple Double A Year After You Called Him An Old Man. You Stupid SOB. It’s So Embarrassing To Have You Report About Sports. When I See You On @GetUpESPN Or @FirstTake, I Turn The TV Off.@KingJames, Triple Double. The @Lakers March On! WOOOOO!

Alan Han responds rigidly to Ric Flair’s comments about LeBron James

In a response to Ric Flair's post, Alan Hahn asserted his stance that LeBron James' was indeed old and well past his prime. However, he also extended an olive branch of sorts, saying,

"He IS old. And as I said then he’s still great. Just like you, Ric. Can’t wait for @GetUpESPN tomorrow. I know you’ll be watching. WOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Hahn's earlier comments, while focussed on LeBron’s age and his inability to jump over people, also talked about how James was still an asset. However, the reporter had focussed largely on James’ waning athletic ability when compared to his prime.

“The very first thing I thought of after watching this game was that LeBron James’ battery is drained," Hahn said. "It’s like an old iPhone. When you plug it to charge, it never gets back to 100 percent.”