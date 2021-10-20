"You supposed to just go to a team and build from there" - LaMelo Ball calls out NBA stars for ring chasing

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets came quite close to making the playoffs last season as they got bounced out in the Play-In tournament.

However, they will attempt to play in the postseason once again in the 2021-22 NBA season, and Ball will certainly be an integral part of their tryst to do so.

LaMelo Ball recently sat down with Joe Vardon of The Athletic and shared his displeasure at the modern NBA 'ring culture' and stars not remaining loyal to one team. He said:

"I feel like I still kind of got that mentality that they had back in the day. Even with the switching teams and stuff, they never used to do that. .. You supposed to just go to a team and build from there — I feel like that’s how it should be."

LaMelo Ball's comments reflect the fact that he wants to become the franchise cornerstone for the Charlotte Hornets and develop his career with the Michael Jordan-owned franchise.

LaMelo Ball is referring to the old NBA culture, which had NBA players sticking to one team for the majority of their careers.

Michael Jordan himself is an example of that, as he spent a major chunk of his NBA career playing for the Chicago Bulls, with whom he won six championships.

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will need a mercurial effort to qualify for the playoffs in a tough Eastern Conference

Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat

The Charlotte Hornets play in the Eastern Conference, which has become the stronger conference in recent years. The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks forming superteams has led to that, and the Miami Heat's acquisition of Kyle Lowry this summer has made it even more top-heavy.

Philadelphia 76ers are always in the mix with Joel Embiid as their best player, and we all saw what the Atlanta Hawks achieved in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Apart from that, the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls have grown strength-to-strength in the offseason.

If that wasn't enough, the Indiana Pacers have a very young and talented squad that will now be manned by Rick Carlisle, one of the best offensive minds in the league. As things stand, the Charlotte Hornets are the 10th best team in the Eastern Conference on paper.

Hence, it is safe to say that LaMelo Ball's Charlotte Hornets will have to punch above their weight if they are to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

