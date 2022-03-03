“You think Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook when you see his explosiveness” - Mike Schmitz praises Purdue star Jaden Ivey, calls him a “smooth operator”

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey has impressed all season.

After announcing that he would return for his sophomore year, Ivey had NBA scouts buzzing as a player who could have a breakout season. It's been exactly that for Ivey, as he's become one of the hottest prospects in draft circles.

Eighth-ranked Purdue (24-6) has consistently been one of the top teams in the nation this year, and the sophomore guard has been a big reason why.

After a tough 70-67 last-second loss at No. 10 Wisconsin on Tuesday night, Purdue will be eager to finish the season strong against Indiana on Saturday.

A banked 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining was the difference in Madison, Wisconsin. Ivey tied the Wisconsin game at 67-67 with his 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds to play. He led all scorers with 22 points but was just 3-for-9 at the free-throw line.

ESPN NBA draft analyst Mike Schmitz praised Ivey's performance against Wisconsin. Schmitz said Ivey has made a real case for being selected in the top three of the 2022 draft.

"He is as smooth of an operator as I've seen at that age," Schmitz said. "You think De'Aaron Fox, you think Ja Morant, you think Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook when you see his explosiveness"

Jaden Ivey and Purdue preparing for NCAA Tournament

Despite Tuesday night's disappointing loss at Wisconsin, Purdue is still heading towards the NCAA Tournament as one of the country's most dangerous teams. The main reason has been because of the play of Jaden Ivey, who continues to wow with his lethal combination of explosiveness and athleticism.

Throughout the season, Ivey has buzzed with his ability to become a dangerous transition threat at the next level. With a strong frame and the ability to take over the game in the snap of a finger, there's a chance Ivey could be one of the top picks in the 2022 draft.

With the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, Ivey will be motivated to lead Purdue to a deep run throughout March Madness. If the talented floor general can continue to showcase his impressive skills, there's a chance he will see his name solidified as one of the top prospects for the draft.

Ivey is averaging 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 46.7%, including 37.1% from 3-point range.

