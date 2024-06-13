"You didn't think I was gonna answer?"- Kevin Durant has "Baby KD" Baba Oladotun shocked after answering his video call

While Kevin Durant is currently in the lab preparing for the Paris Olympics this summer, he took some time to answer a call from a young NBA hopeful. Baba Oladotun, also known as "Baby KD", is currently the top-ranked player in the class of 2027, and is eager to make it all the way to the NBA. In addition to being a top-ranked High School prospect, Oladotun also plays for Durant's AAU team.

On top of that, the NBA hopeful has also attended Kevin Durant's camp in the past. In photos shared to Instagram last summer, Baby KD and Durant himself got some work in, with the young hooper sharing the images on Instagram and calling himself blessed to have such an opportunity.

Recently, while filming content for Overtime, Baba Oladotun was asked who the most famous person he had in his phone contacts was. When Baby KD name-dropped Kevin Durant, the host told him to call the NBA star.

After a couple rings, the pair bet $100 on whether or not Durant would answer. The former MVP delivered, answering the call, at which point Baby KD filled him in on the situation, explaining that he was filming for Overtime. Durant can then be heard saying:

"oh you didn't think I was gonna answer?"

Check out the clip below:

Looking at Kevin Durant's offseason as he prepares to compete for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant's offseason has seen him put some work in with other NBA standouts such as Chet Holmgren and Bol Bol. After the Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the playoffs Durant seemingly wasted little time before getting back to work.

Images of the three post-workout surfaced, drawing attention from the NBA community. Of course, while Holmgren is looking to improve on his first season in the league, and Bol Bol is hoping to return to the Suns, Kevin Durant is preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After Team USA came up short of medaling at the FIBA World Cup, the USA Basketball program went to work assembling the Redeem Team 2.0. Players such as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant wasted little time in declaring their intentions to play for Team USA this summer.

In addition, Team USA will feature a number of other superstars such as Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Edwards to name just a few. The roster is considered to be one of the best assembled by the US in recent years, with the aim of restoring Team USA's dominance on a global scale.

In the case of Durant, this would be his fourth Olympic gold medal after previously winning gold with Tea USA in 2012, 2016 and 2020. While the NBA Finals are still going on, Olympic basketball is set to start on Jul. 27, with Team USA set to play their first game on Jul. 28.