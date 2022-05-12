"You would think she was Michael Jordan or LeBron James" - Former Baylor assistant coach compares Brittney Griner with two NBA GOATs

Former Baylor University assistant coach Damion McKinney has compared Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner with NBA GOATs Michael Jordan and LeBron James

McKinney was one of several people interviewed by the Dallas Morning News to talk about Griner, who is currently detained in Russia. He had nothing but praise for the Baylor product and went on to open up about her popularity as a college star, saying:

"She couldn't go to Walmart or do things like that because she would get bombarded, pictures, autographs. You would think she was Michael Jordan or LeBron James, but she was just a college player. It was crazy."

Dallas Morning News @dallasnews Teammates, coaches are finally able to talk about getting Brittney Griner home buff.ly/3L3ZE5R Teammates, coaches are finally able to talk about getting Brittney Griner home buff.ly/3L3ZE5R

Another former Baylor assistant coach and current Southeast Missouri State coach, Rekha Patterson, had nothing but praise for Griner. Patterson described Griner as amazing and tough. She also believes that her former player did not deserve to get detained in Russia, adding:

"She's an amazing individual whose strength, courage and resiliency are unmatched. Brittney's tough. Is she deserving of this? Absolutely not. Is it fair that she has to be tough all the time? No. But even in this, I think you're going to see that Brittney is a giver. She's always sunshine when she comes into your space."

What happened to Brittney Griner in Russia?

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury

The former first overall pick was detained in Russia on February 17 after airport officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing hash oil, a marijuana concentrate with high levels of THC. Hash oil is considered an illegal substance in Russia. Griner entered Russia to prepare for her eighth season with UMMC Ekaterinburg.

The one-time WNBA champion is in detention and faces five to ten years in prison, if found guilty. Griner's hearing is scheduled for May 19, but the United States Department of State has deemed Griner as wrongfully detained. It means the US government could negotiate for her release before her scheduled hearing.

A statement by the State Department to the Dallas Morning News said:

"The Department of State has determined that the Russian Federation has wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Brittney Griner. The U.S. government will continue to provide appropriate consular support to Ms. Griner and her family."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



U.S. officials will attempt to negotiate her release rather than wait for results from Russia's legal system. Brittney Griner has been classified by the U.S. State Department as "wrongfully detained" by Russia, per @TJQuinnESPN U.S. officials will attempt to negotiate her release rather than wait for results from Russia's legal system. Brittney Griner has been classified by the U.S. State Department as "wrongfully detained" by Russia, per @TJQuinnESPNU.S. officials will attempt to negotiate her release rather than wait for results from Russia's legal system. https://t.co/db19BRbFxR

WNBA, Phoenix Suns to honor Brittney Griner throughout NBA playoffs

WNBA to honor Brittney Griner

The WNBA will honor the seven-time All-Star Britney Griner in the season openers of all 12 teams by having a decal of her initials and number on the court. The Phoenix Suns will also have the same decal at the Footprint Center.

Suns superstar Chris Paul told reporters that everyone in Phoenix wants Griner back, saying:

"I think everybody wants her home. She's a huge part of the community here. We all support her and just want to try to get her home as soon as possible. It was all in support of BG. We miss her at the practice facility day in and day out. We're just trying to get her home."

Edited by Bhargav