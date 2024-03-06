"You think Michael Jordan settles for that?" - Jayson Tatum gets slammed by NBA analyst for choking in crunch time against Cavaliers

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has led his team to be one of the best in the NBA right now. They've dominated most of their matchups this season. But just like any other team, they can't win every game. In their recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics had a fourth-quarter collapse that ended in a loss.

The Celtics have won 11 of their past 12 games, which isn't a terrible record to have at this point in the season. They're still at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 48-13 record.

On Tuesday night, they entered the fourth quarter with an 87-71 lead against the Cavs. However, Dean Wade caught fire and scored 20 points in that period, closing the gap between the two teams. As the game came closer to the final seconds, Cleveland started to take over.

In the last possession, Tatum had the ball in his hands and was matched up against Darius Garland. Many saw this as an advantage for Tatum to drive to the rim as he's 6-foot-8 and the Cavs guard is 6-1. Additionally, Jarrett Allen was on the perimeter, guarding Derrick White.

But Tatum settled for a fadeaway jumper from the right elbow that didn't fall through, which cost them the game. Longtime sports analyst Colin Cowherd criticized Tatum for settling for a jump shot over a much smaller defender.

"Jayson Tatum, too often, big spots, has an advantage and settles for a spot or doesn't have aggressiveness," Cowherd said. "He settles for a fall away.

"That's the shot? You think Michael Jordan settles for that? LeBron [James] settles for that? Again, I don't doubt you're a good team. But they literally gave you the ball to walk up the floor."

Despite leading the Celtics to a 52-point win against the Golden State Warriors recently, his last-minute performance against the Cavs made people change their opinions immediately.

Jayson Tatum addressed the final possession of the Cavs-Celtics game

Many aired their frustration over Jayson Tatum's decision to go for a jump shot over Garland. After the loss, however, Tatum said that he only had one regret during the play. The Celtics star shared it during his postgame interview:

"Probably should have went a little faster, just in case some s**t like that happened, maybe we have more time, or another opportunity."

Still, even if he did execute a bit faster, no one knows if it would've resulted in a win. Additionally, he struggled during the entire period, shooting 1 of 9.

