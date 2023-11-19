"You trying to get on the list?" - SNL's skit on Draymond Green sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans

Following Draymond Green's five-game suspension, the late-night television show SNL made sure that they did a skit around one of the most controversial NBA players. The style of the skit is an interview segment with a news anchor and the comedian impersonating Green from the looks to the mannerisms of the Warriors forward.

The skit involved Draymond Green answering in a sarcastic and unapologetic tone about his recent choke-holding incident over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. He also went on to mock Green's old-school approach in competitive basketball, which had its fair share of brawls and chaotic scuffles.

From the hilarious SNL skit, a number of NBA fans tweeted out their reactions on X.

"You trying to get on the list?"

There's no mistaking that the skit was hilarious, from the tones used to the approach they took to mock Draymond Green's recent incident along with his long history of ejections and suspensions in the NBA.

An obvious standout from the skit was the line "You trying to get on the list?" as the comedians are coming off a notion that the four-time NBA champion has a list filled with people that he dislikes or has a grudge against.

In his career, Green has had over 19 ejections and five suspensions throughout the 12 seasons that he has played in the league, as per ESPN.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talked about Draymond Green's five-game suspension

Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently talked about his reaction to Green's five-game suspension following the team's 128-109 loss to the OKC Thunder, as per 95.7 The Game.

"Yes, he definitely took it too far," Kerr said. "I didn't have a problem with him getting Rudy off of Klay, because the rule of thumb is you don't put your hands on another player on the other team, you get your own guy. So, I thought Rudy was wrong for putting his arms on Klay, regardless of his intentions.

"I had no problem with Draymond getting him off of him, but he's gotta let go," Kerr added. "He hung on for 6 or 7 seconds, and it was a terrible visual for the league, for Draymond, for everybody. Draymond was wrong, he knows that, It's a bad look, the 5 games is deserved, and we move forward."

Kerr acknowledges the severity of Draymond Green's actions and agrees with the suspension given to him by the league. The Warriors coach also mentioned that he had no problem with Green getting Gobert off of Klay Thompson during the scuffle but was not fond of how he held him in chokehold and did it for six to seven seconds.