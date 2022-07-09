“You’ve been complaining about Rudy Gobert, he’s out. It’s your team” - NBA analyst says Donovan Mitchell should lead the Jazz to the playoffs, says he’s tired of trade demands with 3-4 years left on contract

Locker room disputes between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are a thing of the past. The Jazz traded the three-time Defensive Player of the year to Minnesota, ending the controversy.

The Jazz are now Mitchell's team, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson as his supporting cast. Gobert joins Minnesota's core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"I like it a lot. I'm tired of the trade demands with 3-4 years left on the deal. If you're that guy, lead them to the play-in or playoffs. You've been complaining about Rudy Gobert, he's out. It's your team." — @Chris_Broussard Love or hate Donovan playing next season in Utah?

Chris Broussard held nothing back on the First Things First show on ESPN. He challenged Donovan Mitchell. He stated that since management moved Gobert, the Jazz expect him to lead them into the playoffs.

"I like it a lot. I'm tired of the trade demands when you've got 3-4 years left on the deal," Broussard said.

"If you're that guy, lead them to the play-in or playoffs. You've still got Jordan Clarkson, you've still got Bojan Bogdanovic. You've still got Mike Conley. Lead them! You've been complaining about Rudy Gobert, he's out. It's your team, do your thing."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Jazz gathered six first-round picks in the past 24 hours, including 7-footer Walker Kessler, the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 Draft. The Jazz plan to retool the roster around All-Star G Donovan Mitchell.

The Jazz are rebuilding their team around Mitchell and looking to make a strong playoff run soon. Aside from Gobert, the franchise has also let go of Donovan Mitchell's long-time friend, Royce O'Neal, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Some analysts believe the Jazz might not be done trading players.

Rudy Gobert dumps Donovan Mitchell, pairs up with Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves

Rivals turn partners as Rudy Gobert leaves Donovan Mitchell for Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gobert will be a formidable force under the rim for the Wolves.

The Timberwolves parted ways with five players and five future picks in this deal. In exchange for Gobert, the Jazz received Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and the Timberwolves' 22nd pick in the 2022 draft, Walker Kessler.

Karl-Anthony Towns took to his Twitter page to welcome Gobert to Minnesota. In Gobert's official media announcement, he stated that his job was to make Towns better. He plans to compliment him on the court, creating the best opportunities for him on offense. Fans are optimistic the pair will be sensational in the upcoming season.

