“You’ve forced my hand to shame LeBron in the GOAT context with Michael Jordan” - Skip Bayless blames LeBron James and his supporters for criticism James has endured

Skip Bayless has blamed LeBron James and his supporters for the criticism the 37-year-old has endured. Bayless said that because of James' inclusion in the GOAT conversation with Michael Jordan, he has shamed the four-time NBA MVP.

Here's what Bayless said on the Fox Sports show 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed' about the four-time champion:

"I always say the same thing; I don't hate LeBron. I honor his achievements," said Bayless. "But, in the end, day after day after day, I have no choice but to come out here and hear from the other side of the table that he is the GOAT."

He continued:

"You've forced LeBron James into the conversation up against the greatest player by far in the history of this game, Michael Jeffery Jordan."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I don't hate LeBron, I honor his achievements. But you've forced my hand to shame LeBron by forcing him into the GOAT conversation with Michael Jordan." — Grant Hill: No player has ever endured more "vitriol, abuse and slander" than LeBron"I don't hate LeBron, I honor his achievements. But you've forced my hand to shame LeBron by forcing him into the GOAT conversation with Michael Jordan." — @RealSkipBayless Grant Hill: No player has ever endured more "vitriol, abuse and slander" than LeBron"I don't hate LeBron, I honor his achievements. But you've forced my hand to shame LeBron by forcing him into the GOAT conversation with Michael Jordan." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/pJqgB6N0fy

Bayless continued by listing Jordan's unbeaten record in Finals and a few other individual accolades like scoring titles and Defensive Player of the Year that James lacks. Bayless also blamed James for supposedly pushing the narrative as 'The Chosen One' since the start of his career, saying:

"I blame LeBron James because he started all this from the start. I give you that Sports Illustrated proclaimed him 'The Chosen One,' but then he did have its tattooes on his back, so he embraced the monicker."

NBA TV @NBATV



Chris Bosh talks about playing with LeBron James as he heads into the @HoopHall. "To watch him ascend to greatness and actually do those things...even though they were calling him the "Chosen One"... it''s been great to call him a friend, teammate, and co-champ."Chris Bosh talks about playing with LeBron James as he heads into the @HoopHall. #NBAHOF "To watch him ascend to greatness and actually do those things...even though they were calling him the "Chosen One"... it''s been great to call him a friend, teammate, and co-champ."Chris Bosh talks about playing with LeBron James as he heads into the @HoopHall. #NBAHOF https://t.co/RVtQ5uayJs

The veteran analyst added:

"You've forced my hand again and again, in the same context, the GOAT context, with Michael Jordan? I mean, to this moment when I say it, I seriously feel like God is gonna strike us both with lightning because he (LeBron) does not belong; it's not fair to him."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"In today's time, no other athlete has had to live under the scrutiny like LeBron. At the age of 16, all eyes were on this kid...Not only has he met expectations, he's exceeded them." @ShannonSharpe on Grant Hill saying LeBron has endured more pressure and criticism than MJ:"In today's time, no other athlete has had to live under the scrutiny like LeBron. At the age of 16, all eyes were on this kid...Not only has he met expectations, he's exceeded them." .@ShannonSharpe on Grant Hill saying LeBron has endured more pressure and criticism than MJ:"In today's time, no other athlete has had to live under the scrutiny like LeBron. At the age of 16, all eyes were on this kid...Not only has he met expectations, he's exceeded them." https://t.co/P8JsVtsAle

Has LeBron James lived up to his legacy?

LeBron James was arguably the most hyped prospect coming out of high school. The expectations on him coming into the league were high. He was labeled the next big thing after Michael Jordan, but James seemed unfazed by the pressure.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“No player has ever endured, in my opinion..as much vitriol, abuse and slander that LeBron James has endured.”



(via Grant Hill on LeBron:“No player has ever endured, in my opinion..as much vitriol, abuse and slander that LeBron James has endured.”(via @OldManAndThree Grant Hill on LeBron:“No player has ever endured, in my opinion..as much vitriol, abuse and slander that LeBron James has endured.”(via @OldManAndThree) https://t.co/ygLVxoKjWB

In fact, James has carved out a niche for himself throughout his 19 years in the NBA. He is rightfully placed in the all-time conversation because of his stellar achievements, like playoff scoring, assists and field goals.

FOX Sports @FOXSports "LeBron James tied Allen Iverson for the most 40-point games in a postseason since 2001. LeBron is No. 1 in playoff scoring, No. 3 in playoff assists, No. 7 in playoff rebounds, No. 1 in field goals ... but he still doesn't shoot the ball as much as MJ." — @ShannonSharpe "LeBron James tied Allen Iverson for the most 40-point games in a postseason since 2001. LeBron is No. 1 in playoff scoring, No. 3 in playoff assists, No. 7 in playoff rebounds, No. 1 in field goals ... but he still doesn't shoot the ball as much as MJ." — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/Ns4cfeBnJd

The 37-year-old, despite his age, continues to be one of the best players in the league. That is a testament to his longevity and greatness.

