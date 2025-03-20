The wife of former LA Lakers star Magic Johnson, Cookie, posted on Instagram to honor her mother on Wednesday. Cora Kelly turned 90 as Magic and his family celebrated her birthday. In the post, the wife of the five-time champion had a long and heartfelt message to her mother.

"Dear mom, thank you for all the love the care and the wisdom you’ve given me throughout the years, and for always being there no matter what you truly show me what unconditional love is," Cookie posted.

"And today we want to celebrate you on your 90th birthday. What an amazing blessing that is to be able to celebrate 90 and look as beautiful as you do! Wishing you all of God‘s blessings and favor on you in this year of your 90th celebration. We praise God for you every single day.❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Many additional people sent greetings to the post. Greetings were posted in the comments area by the Lakers legend's friends and admirers. One of the individuals who greeted Cookie's mother was Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mother.

The mother of Queen B posted a heartfelt message to Cookie and her mom.

"Happy Birthday Beautiful❤️❤️❤️ you’ve got great genes Cookie ❤️" Knowles commented.

Tina Knowles commented on Cookie Johnson's post.

Magic Johnson and his wife celebrate Dodger's win over the Cubs

The LA Dodgers opened the 2025 MLB season with a 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. The opening game was part of a two-game Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. As the team traveled to Japan, one of its owners, Magic Johnson, joined the trip to watch the games.

He was accompanied by his wife, who was excited to watch the game overseas. The first game was epic as the team secured a win to start the new Major League Baseball season.

The Johnsons posed in front of the camera as the Lakers legend posted a photo of their time in Japan. The couple was thrilled and had a lengthy caption following the win.

"As you can see, Cookie and I are all smiles after the Dodgers’ 4-1 victory over the Cubs! We had a great time hanging out with MLB legends like former Dodger Jimmy Rollins and our incredible Dodger Ownership Group, led by Chairman and Controlling Owner Mark Walters, along with Bobby Patton and Peter Guber!" Johnson posted.

The Dodgers' second game in Tokyo ended in a 6-3 win on Wednesday.

