'You've never been slim': Charles Barkley ruthlessly mocks Shaquille O'Neal for not knowing 'Slenderman' costume repped by Victor Wembanyama

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are with the “Inside the NBA” crew alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith to cover tonight’s NBA games. As it is Halloween, players coming in bizarre costumes have become the norm over the last decade or so. It wasn’t surprising that heading into the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns, players would be dressed for the occasion. Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama’s “Slenderman” costume was easily a show-stopper.

While Johnson and Smith were impressed by the “Slenderman” look, O’Neal was baffled by the effect. Barkley quickly responded:

“You don’t know Slenderman?!”

Shaq: “No, I do not.”

Barkley: “That’s because you’ve never been slim”

No one in the entire NBA may have been able to pull off the “Slenderman” style other than the lanky 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama. The rookie’s head and hands were covered in white while wearing a suit. The entire ensemble only emphasized his long arms and legs, making him eerily capture the legendary horror and Halloween character.

The “Slenderman” came alive in 2009 via the artist Eric Knudsen, who went by the name Victor Surge. It was created in an online forum called “Something Awful.” Knudsen described his creation’s appearance as an “abnormally tall man with a featureless face.” Wembanyama was just perfect for the role with his costume.

Victor Wembanyama doesn’t have a nickname yet other than “Wemby.” After tonight’s hilarious exchange between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, “Slenderman” might just stick.

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith were dressed for Halloween

Leave it to the NBA on TNT to come up with something big for tonight’s coverage of games. The award-winning “Inside the NBA” hosts weren’t going to let the opportunity slip by without creating a stir.

Not to be outdone by players and fans, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith were all dressed for the occasion.

Shaq played Jimmy Butler, who made the “emo” look a trend during NBA media day. The LA Lakers legend wore fake hair, lip and nose earrings to replicate Butler’s look that has since become a meme. Smith brought the “Top Gun” look since he is called “The Jet.”

Charles Barkley, as he is wont to do, never stops his trolling. Even Shaquille O'Neal couldn't stop laughing at Barkley's antics. Chuck was simply “The Bus Driver” and had this to say about his style:

“America, they pay me money to be a damn idiot on television. Can you believe it? Y’all have to stop giving me these small hats, too, man.”

Johnson, fittingly, played Vito Corleone of “The Godfather” fame. He wore a dapper suit and brought with him a cat.