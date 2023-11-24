“You’ve never been a star player”: Fans roast Draymond Green over “facts” tweet

While Draymond Green continues to be on the sidelines for the Golden State Warriors, that hasn't stopped him from being active on social media. Recently, the four-time NBA champion retweeted a tweet from former basketball player Rashad Phillips about being "a star player," "a role player" and "a bench player" to last long in the NBA. Green agreed with the sentiment.

Draymond Green has had different roles with the Golden State Warriors since being drafted by the team in 2012. However, a number of fans were quick to mock Green's post.

Here's a look at the reactions from the NBA fans.

"You've never been a star player lol. You've played with great ones though."

As per the reactions, they argued that Draymond Green was never considered a star player with the Golden State Warriors alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Additionally, the fans also mocked Green for being this active on social media amid his five-game suspension.

At this point, it is yet to be seen if the fans' perception of Green will ever change considering his Hall of Fame career and his history with on-court altercations and scuffles.

Golden State Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy talked about Draymond Green's suspension and impact on team

It didn't look good for Draymond Green the last time he was on the court during the chokehold incident with the Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert.

In an appearance on NBC Sports Bay Area, Golden State Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy assured fans that the team is well intact and that everyone remains "connected" amid Green's five-game suspension.

"Honestly, not at all," Dunleavy said. "We're in a really good place. Our group is connected; they're tight."

Additionally, Dunleavy said that he has talked to Green and that he fully expects the team to respond in his absence.

"I talked to Draymond. He understands," Dunleavy said. "Unfortunately, he's been in this situation before. And we have, too. We expect our guys to respond. We'll give some other guys opportunities to step up in the next few games while he's gone.

"The benefit of this is we have a very deep team. We have an opportunity to fill in and replace what we're losing with Draymond, perhaps, but we'll see how that goes. But it's not great news on our end."

With only one game remaining for the suspension to end, the struggling Warriors (7-9) will hope that Green's return will help them get their season back on track.