"You don't wanna be on crap list" - Charles Barkley wishes Damian Lillard luck, relates his own place on 'Shit list' to Dame

The biggest news of the summer Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after multiple reports of him wanting to be traded to the Miami Heat. Still, that hasn't stopped NBA legend, Charles Barkley from cheering for Lillard and wishing him the best.

Chuck was interviewed by Dan Patrick recently and they talked about the recent trade. According to Barkely, all teams involved in the trade won and got what they wanted. He ultimately wishes Lillard nothing but the best now that he's teammates with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I think that was a good trade for all three teams." Chuck said. "But the big winner were the Milwaukee Bucks and I hope it keeps Giannis in Milwaukee his entire career and I pull for Dame to win the championship. I pull for guys who haven't won the championship to win the championship."

"Because the one thing you don't want to be, you don't want to be on the crap list, when you guys say 'great players but never won anything' and I'm on that list. Me, Karl [Malone] and Patrick, all those guys who are great Hall of Fame players.

He ended with this:

"It sucks when people try to minimalize your achivements."

For the first time in Lillard's career, he is with a team that has a legitimate shot at winning the title. This is also the first time that he's ever gotten a chance to team up with a superstar. With Giannis' experience and Lillard's talent, the two could achieve grand heights with the Bucks together.

The reason why Giannis wasn't consulted in the Damian Lillard trade

As the superstar for the Bucks, Giannis is usually consulted in trade talks and gets his approval about certain things. However, after the Damian Lillard trade took place, it was reported that the Greek Freak wasn't consulted in the process for a specific reason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski talked about the reason behind it, saying:

"He [Giannis] literally played no role. In fact, John Horst, Milwaukee’s GM, he did not bring this trade idea or sign-off on it to Giannis Antetokounmpo because Jrue Holiday was involved; he did not want to put that on Giannis Antetokounmpo and have that on his conscience."

Giannis is close to Holiday and his family, which explains why the Bucks didn't want his influence in the deal. The 2021 Finals MVP praised his former teammate and said:

"Jrue took us to the promised land. I'm 10 years in now." Giannis said. "I know it's a business. At the end of the day, Jrue will always be my brother for life. He's one of the best human beings I've been around."

