“You want Bron to come out and score what 30 again in his f**king 20th year?” - Former NBA champion wants Anthony Davis to take over the reins from LeBron James and put LA Lakers on his back

Former NBA champion Kevin Garnett wants Anthony Davis to take over the torch from LeBron James and lead the LA Lakers this season.

Garnett believes Davis can be the MVP of the league thanks to the skill he possesses. The former Celtics superstar feels the Lakers' hopes of winning at a high level rest on AD's shoulders.

Here's what Garnett said on the latest collaborative episode between the "KG Certified" and "All the Smoke" podcasts:

"AD being MVP of this league this year is very much possible... I want him to literally take the keys from Bron [LeBron James] and put LA on his back and make them one of the must-see LA joints like we know LA to be."

He added:

"If AD is not talking about the best lead big in the league and averaging 30... I don't see the Lakers being a big deal. I'm just being 100. What, you want Bron to come out and score, what, 30 again in his f**king 20th year?"

(From 39:33 to 40:24)

LeBron James may retire soon and will turn 38 later this year. Even though he performed at an MVP-caliber level last season, averaging 30.3 points per game, the LA Lakers can't rely on him alone to produce results. He has also had his fair share of fitness issues in recent years.

Anthony Davis, 30, will have to take on a leading role for the team this season. AD has the tools to be the best player on the floor on a nightly basis but hasn't consistently been able to stay healthy. A multitude of injuries have hampered his performances over the last two seasons.

If Davis can play at an MVP-caliber level, it will take a considerable amount of pressure off LeBron James. The LA Lakers need James to stay fresh during the postseason to improve their chances of contending for the title again.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James-led LA Lakers will be playing with a chip on their shoulders

For the first time since the LeBron James-Anthony Davis era began for the LA Lakers, they will enter a season as the underdogs.

James and Davis have played only 49 games together over the last two years. The Lakers finished seventh in the 2020-21 season and 11th in the 2021-22 season, failing to make the play-in tournament.

Some analysts and fans remain optimistic about the Lakers' chances of doing well if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy. However, the majority of them don't consider LA to be a threat this year.

Davis outlined on media day that the LA Lakers are playing with a chip on their shoulders. He said he prefers the team to stay under the radar as they aim to make amends for the disappointment they have endured over the last two years.

"We're treating this season like we have a chip on our shoulder," Davis said. "We're the underdogs. Obviously, the world is looking to see what we do, but they're not talking about us, and that's fine. You know, we'd rather be under the radar."

"We're treating this season like we have a chip on our shoulder," Davis said. "We're the underdogs. Obviously, the world is looking to see what we do, but they're not talking about us, and that's fine. You know, we'd rather be under the radar."

Anthony Davis told ESPN he plans to have a chip on his shoulder this season, channeling the same approach he brought to LA in 2019-20. The Lakers have training camp T-shirts that say "CHIP" across the front, a little double entendre for their mindset and motivation.

The LA Lakers have shown their willingness to improve in the preseason under coach Darvin Ham and look motivated to turn things around. Davis, in particular, has stood out.

In his last game against the Golden State Warriors, he bagged 28 points in 21 minutes, shooting 50% from the floor, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

Anthony Davis:

28 PTS / 8 FTM / 50% FG / 21 MIN



28 PTS / 8 FTM / 50% FG / 21 MIN Anthony Davis:28 PTS / 8 FTM / 50% FG / 21 MIN https://t.co/04IA1b3Wnq

Anthony Davis is keen to show the same hunger he had during his first year in LA, when the Lakers won their 17th NBA championship. If he can carry his preseason momentum into the regular season and stay healthy, the Lakers could put together a solid run.

