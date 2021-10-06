"You want somebody that’s gonna push you" - New York Knicks sophomore Immanuel Quickley on playing under head coach Tom Thibodeau

Immanuel Quickley heaped praise on New York Knicks' head coach Tom Thibodeau for his passionate and intense coaching methods.

The youngster, who is entering his second year in the NBA, was one of the best rookies in the Class of 2020. Thibodeau has helped him with his game, as Quickley impressed in the 19.4 minutes he averaged during his rookie season.

Quickley said that the passion and intensity of Thibodeau is a driving force for him to perform better. That helped him do well in his first year, as he got an entry into the All-Rookie second team. Speaking to Fred Katz of The Athletic about Tom Thibodeau, Immanuel Quickley said:

"I love it. I love it. … That’s what you want. You want somebody that’s gonna push you, hold you accountable. And I don’t smile to be disrespectful. I smile because I really love when somebody gets on me because it’s a challenge.”

Fred Katz @FredKatz Immanuel Quickley starts to smile when Tom Thibodeau coaches him hard. “I love it,” Quickley said. “I love it…That’s what you want.”Starting tonight, Quickley can put all that advice to use.Story here on Quickley’s development & what’s next for him: theathletic.com/2868387/2021/1… Immanuel Quickley starts to smile when Tom Thibodeau coaches him hard. “I love it,” Quickley said. “I love it…That’s what you want.”Starting tonight, Quickley can put all that advice to use.Story here on Quickley’s development & what’s next for him: theathletic.com/2868387/2021/1… https://t.co/DfHSYOqFQD

Thibodeau led the Knicks to their first NBA playoff appearance in eight years. He helped Julius Randle realize his true All-Star potential during the 2020-21 season. His intensity and passion seemed to work wonders with the Knicks, helping them get to the playoffs as the 4th seed in a stacked Eastern Conference.

Would Tom Thibodeau lead the New York Knicks to another playoff appearance?

Tom Thibodeau ended the long wait of the New York faithful to see the Knicks in the NBA playoffs.

Although the team failed to advance past the first round, the Knicks definitely made a statement with their appearance in the postseason. Thibodeau played a huge role in making the Knicks relevant again. His exploits with the franchise rightfully earned him his second Coach of the Year honors.

New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is asked about his comfort level with Immanuel Quickley at point and answers with a positive review of @IQ_GodSon and the entire second unit (plus brief shoutout to Jericho Sims) Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is asked about his comfort level with Immanuel Quickley at point and answers with a positive review of @IQ_GodSon and the entire second unit (plus brief shoutout to Jericho Sims) https://t.co/dryNtTV8L4

The 2021-22 NBA season is going to be another exciting year for Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks. Having recruited players like Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, they are intent on getting to the playoffs once again. According to the Knicks players, the training camps were amazing and brought out the best in them.

The newest member of the Knicks' roster, Evan Fournier, was very appreciative of Thibodeau and his coaching methods. Speaking to the media during training camp, the Frenchman said:

"Exactly what I expected. A coach that’s about working, a coach that’s very intense, that tells you things how they are, keeps it real, and just wants to get better. I think he’s very good at making sure you understand what he wants from you. It’s very clear. There’s no grey area, and there’s no place for misinterpretation. As a player, especially a new guy, it’s easy because you know what to do.”

The Knicks' roster has loads of experience, and also has some exciting talents like Quickley and RJ Barrett. If they remain healthy and their star players put up big numbers, the Knicks could well better their first-round appearance from the last season.

