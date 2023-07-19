"You will be the best in 2023" - Self proclaimed 'time traveller' predicted Nikola Jokic to ace basketball world in 2005

Nikola Jokic cemented himself as one of, if not the single best, player in the NBA this season. While he missed out on the regular season MVP award, in the playoffs, Nikola Jokic took his gameplay to the next level.

As he and the team took down the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers, and Miami Heat en route to the NBA championship, Jokic continued to impress. Whether he was knocking down a big shot, making a play at the rim, or setting up a teammate with a pass that would make Magic Johnson proud, Jokic did it all.

His story, which feels like something reminiscent of a Hollywood movie, saw him battle against the odds after growing up as a rather out-of-shape kid. At the time, however, a self-proclaimed time traveler boldly predicted that in 2023, Jokic would be the best NBA player in the world.

The video, which was taken in 2005, has quickly made the rounds on social media as fans continue to debate the situation. On one hand, many believe it's just a wild coincidence, while at the same time, others have accepted that there's nothing to do but accept the alleged time traveler's tale.

"I travel through time. We are in 2005, next to me and Nikola Jokic. I have to tell you something. You will be the best in 2023, basketball player in the world. Do you believe? Well I knew you didn't believe but I travel through time. I know."

Nikola Jokic expected to play at 2023 Fiba World Cup

Although Nikola Jokic has already cemented his place among the best of the best, the Finals MVP seems to be eager to take Serbia to the next level as well. After winning the 2023 NBA Championship, many expected Jokic to sit out the FIBA World Cup given his recent postseason run.

With the FIBA World Cup set to take place from August 25th to September 10th, Jokic will be facing a quick turnaround. On October 3rd, NBA training camps begin in anticipation for the season. Two days later, NBA Preseason games begin before the start of the season on October 24th.

Fortunately for basketball fans, it looks as though he will have the opportunity to play for Serbia beforehand. In addition to having the chance to bring his country a title, the tournament will also give him the chance to play himself into shape prior to the start of the season.

Last summer, fans were treated to some epic matchups in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, with Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece battling it out. While there had been some doubts about whether or not both men would play for their countries, both now seem to be ready to compete.

