"You will start hearing daily about ‘Where LeBron might be traded, should the Lakers trade LeBron'" - Chris Mannix believes refusing to sign an extension would make LeBron James a huge distraction for LA Lakers

LeBron James still has until June 30 next year to sign a contract extension with the LA Lakers. Although he’s not expected to leave, refusing to put ink to paper could still have adverse results on the team’s campaign next season.

The four-time MVP reportedly wants to keep his options open, particularly when it comes to winning another NBA title. If the Lakers have no chance of helping him get that, then things could drastically change.

Sports Illustrated writer Chris Mannix believes that the wait-and-see scenario could be detrimental to the Hollywood squad next season:

“If the Lakers get off to a sluggish start, you will start hearing daily about ‘Where LeBron might be traded, should the Lakers trade LeBron, will LeBron show up to team X if he was traded for the first time in his career.’

"And that, we’ve seen, can have a negative impact on your roster. It’s happened before in LeBron’s career over and over again at times at different stops.”

The LA Lakers are under intense scrutiny and heavy pressure to do well next season. After last year’s epic failure, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are expected to bounce back in a big way.

They will need plenty of things to go right for them to even make it into the playoffs. James’ uncertain situation with the LA Lakers could cause a distraction that everyone in the organization could do without.

LA held a 13-12 record in their first 25 games. Most fans overlooked the record as the Lakers had several new faces, including Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. It wasn’t until after the All-Star break that things started to sink in.

According to Chris Mannix, the Lakers will not have the luxury of a honeymoon for their next season:

“If Anthony Davis winds up turning an ankle and is out for six weeks and Russell Westbrook, still there, and not playing at a high level and the Lakers are like 13-15 through 28 games or something like that, this is gonna take on a life of its own. It’s really kind of a rock and a hard place for the Lakers in this situation."

LeBron James is not in a hurry to sign an extension

The LA Lakers could be pushed to spend more as long as LeBron James remains unsigned. [Photo: New York Post]

LeBron James can and will use every leverage he has to try to push the LA Lakers to create a better roster. As long as the four-time champ is unsigned, GM Rob Pelinka will be forced to keep the win or bust mentality.

To keep the 18x All-Star, they may have to spend more to lure him back despite the unlikely chances of “King James” leaving. So far, the Lakers have been unwilling to attach future first-round picks to acquire players such as Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

A blockbuster trade may not happen at the start of next season, but if James is still unsigned, something big could be on the way. A rocky start to their campaign may push them to pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade.

Improving their chances of winning and keeping the four-time MVP in Hollywood may just be the impetus the Lakers' front office needs.

