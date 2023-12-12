"You won everything already let me have this": Nick Young gives hilarious reaction to LeBron James break his Lakers record

LeBron James broke a string of records when the LA Lakers registered a blowout 133-89 win against the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament. One of them was breaking former Laker Nick Young's record of scoring 30 points in less than 23 minutes.

While Young poured 30 points in 22:56 minutes back in 2014, James achieved the same in 22:32. And this saw the former guard in shambles when he learned of the four-time NBA champion's feat.

Taking to X, Young responded to a post that compared the records of both Lakers stars. James had set a new record surpassing Young who last played for the Denver Nuggets in 2018.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Damn Bron you won everything already let me have this lol"

Expand Tweet

In addition to breaking Young's record, LeBron James also hit the record for the highest number of games with a minimum of 30 points, eight assists, and zero turnovers. He continued his dominance throughout the tournament to help the Lakers win the inaugural edition of the In-Season Tournament, and also win MVP in the process.

James was vital for LA throughout the In-Season Tournament. Overall, he averaged 26.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in the IST. In the regular season, he is propping up 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are the first team to win the NBA In-Season Championship

The LA Lakers were clinical throughout the NBA In-Season Tournament, and that resulted in the franchise winning the first-ever edition of the NBA Cup after they put up another masterclass to beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109 last week.

Anthony Davis came up with a monstrous performance giving the Lakers a historic double-double. The center added 41 points and 20 rebounds along with four blocks. However, it was LeBron James who ultimately grabbed MVP due to his brilliant performances throughout the tournament. James himself also recorded a double-double outing in the championship game with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers have put in the work to win the NBA Cup, but their ultimate goal is to win the NBA championship. The James-Davis era has seen just one title, and with the team now peaking at the right time, James and LA will now look to bag another.

Up next, the Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks, followed by a two-game series against the San Antonio Spurs.