'Young fella, let's go to work': Victor Wembanyama would receive sobering words of advice if Jamal Crawford was Spurs no. 1 pick's teammate

Victor Wembanyama, the highly anticipated No. 1 pick of the San Antonio Spurs, has always stood out from the crowd. Growing up in the suburbs of Paris, he nurtured dreams of greatness from the age of 12. His aspirations have materialized as he embarks on his NBA journey.

Jamal Crawford, a seasoned veteran and former NBA player, recognizes Wembanyama's exceptional talent. Crawford describes him as a "unicorn," a rare and extraordinary player.

The 7-foot-3 prodigy possesses a unique blend of size, skill, and versatility that is seldom seen in the game. Crawford acknowledges the potential that Wembanyama brings to the San Antonio Spurs, noting that the young star couldn't have landed in a better place.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jamal Crowford said:

Young fella, let's put our head down, go to work. Don't let the highs get you too high or the lows get too low.

But amidst the excitement and attention surrounding Wembanyama, Crawford offers some sobering advice. As a veteran, he understands the challenges and temptations that come with being a highly touted prospect.

He urges Wembanyama to stay grounded and focused, reminding him to put his head down and work hard. Crawford knows that success in the NBA is not solely determined by talent but also by resilience, discipline, and a level-headed approach.

Wembanyama, with his infectious smile, has already garnered a legion of fans. Even in the midst of the draft process, he took the time to interact with young admirers, displaying a genuine connection to those who support him.

What position does Victor Wembanyama play?

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama primarily plays as a Power Forward, utilizing his agility and quickness to excel in this position. However, his versatility extends to playing as a Center as well.

His exceptional shot-blocking abilities make him a ⁠ dominant presence in the paint. Comparisons have been drawn between Wembanyama and NBA stars Rudy Gobert and Kristaps Porzingis, both renowned for their defensive prowess and offensive skills.

In fact, Victor Wembanyama had the privilege of training with Gobert in ⁠ 2020, gaining valuable insights and mentorship from the experienced center. ‍As one of Europe's most highly respected prospects, Wembanyama's ongoing development could propel ⁠ him to become one of the world's top players in the future.

Poll : 0 votes