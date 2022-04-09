“Young King, just working and striving for greatness!!” - LeBron James reacts to a highlight reel of son Bronny James

LeBron James' son Bronny James is starting to make a name for himself in the NBA draft world in his third year in high school. On Twitter, Ballislife.com posted a highlight reel of Bronny’s highlights for this high school basketball season, and like a good father, James took to social media to praise his son.

Ballislife.com often posts highlights of high school players to get them started on their careers in the NBA or to get college scholarships. They have posted a lot of Bronny’s highlights and put them in a two-minute reel, so fans can watch them all together. James commented on the video posted on Twitter, saying:

“Young 🤴🏾 (King emoji) just working and Striving for Greatness!! #BronnySZN”

James has often voiced his support for his son’s NBA career, recently saying that playing with Bronny in the NBA would be the number one person he wants to play with in the NBA. On top of that, during All-Star weekend, James hinted at wanting to play his final season in the league alongside his son.

James is not only supporting his son’s dreams to play in the NBA on Twitter, but he has also let it be known multiple times that he believes his son has what it takes to make it and succeed. It would be a great basketball story for the NBA to have their first father and son playing alongside each other or even against each other.

When can Bronny James join the NBA?

Bronny James taking a jump shot at Sierra Canyon

Bronny James is in his third year in high school, which means he has, at least, two more years until he is eligible for the NBA draft. He would have to finish his fourth and final year and won’t be eligible for one year.

During that year, Bronny has options before declaring for the NBA draft. He could play for a college, go overseas and play, play in the G-League, or sit out till the draft and prepare. The NBA no longer allows players to enter the NBA draft out of high school and requires them to be one year out of high school before declaring for the draft.

In the class of 2023, ESPN ranks Bronny as the 43rd best overall player and has some of the top schools from Duke, UCLA, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Kansas interested in him. 247 Sports ranks Bronny a little higher, placing him at 35th nationally.

Bronny James' highlights look great, and the talent is there. Soon, he will be on the next level up, whatever that is, and NBA scouts will be able to get a better feel for him as a player.

