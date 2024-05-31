“Young MJ and Spike vibes" - NBA fans hyped over Anthony Edwards' 'receipt' commercial taking jab at Carmelo Anthony's remark

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards became one of the best players in the NBA this season, earning a lot of fans in the process. Following his team's elimination against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 Western Conference finals, Edwards starred in an Adidas commercial made to send a message to his doubters.

Despite leading his team to the Western finals, the two-time NBA All-Star received criticism this season. Now that it's all said and done, he had time to respond to those comments, which included one from NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and another from rapper Cam'ron.

"Are you committed to really going out there and being the face of the league? Because they throwing that term around too loosely," a tweet from Melo read.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To me, he's an All-Star, but not a superstar, yet," Cam'ron said.

Edwards, however, has now responded.

"This is only the beginning because I'm not who they think I am. I'm better. Believe that," he said at the end of the commercial.

Expand Tweet

Plenty of fans reacted to this commercial, sharing the hype about it and the way Edwards' team decided to handle the criticism.

"Young MJ and Spike vibes," one fan said, comparing the commercial to the one starred by Michael Jordan and Spike Lee.

"Anthony Edwards is the first NBA player since LeBron that I'm genuinely excited to watch play. The future," another fan said.

"Adidas’ marketing team is on fire with Ant. The future will be fun," a third fan claimed.

Others noted that Anthony Edwards found a way to turn a loss into a win with this ad.

"I have said it many times and I'll say it again; we've just begun," one fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards refuses to congratulate Mavericks after playoff elimination

Anthony Edwards surprised fans on Thursday after he decided to ignore the Dallas Mavericks as Game 5 of their Western Conference finals series was over. The shooting guard went straight to the tunnel after the final buzzer, not acknowledging the Mavericks.

Later on, he showed respect to Luka Doncic and the rest of the team, showing his sportsmanship. Still, Edwards' competitive drive is strong and he surely didn't like losing to the Mavericks after claiming they couldn't beat the T'Wolves four times this series.