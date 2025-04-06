"Your debates suck" - Carmelo Anthony bluntly torches heckler trying to diminish 10x All-Star's HOF honor

On Thursday, Carmelo Anthony officially became a first-ballot Hall of Famer. While the offensive phenom will have to wait until September to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, the NBA community has been rallying around the former scoring champ by celebrating his career and his legacy.

Ad

One troll on Instagram, however, was quick to criticize Anthony for his style of play, while diminishing his accomplishments and alleging that he wasn't a good teammate.

Jordan Brand (@jumpman23) - Instagram comments

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Anthony is celebrating his Hall of Fame selection, the former Nuggets star wasted no time firing back, just over 30 minutes after the troll took aim. In his response, Anthony wrote:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"@idrnabil your debates suck!! You don't know what the hell you speaking bout. Go grab a beer and chill out somewhere. You never saw me play boi lol."

Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) - Instagram

You can see the Jordan Brand post he was responding to below:

Ad

Ad

Anthony will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Sept. 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts, following the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala in Connecticut the day before.

The ceremony will air on NBA TV, allowing fans to witness Carmelo Anthony's Hall of Fame induction speech live.

"We'll see," - Carmelo Anthony speaks about the possibility of having his jersey retired by the New York Knicks

Given that Carmelo Anthony is now a first-ballot Hall of Famer, the big question is whether the Knicks, the Nuggets, or both teams, wind up retiring his jerseys.

Ad

As seen this season with Vince Carter, who had jerseys retired in Toronto and Brooklyn (New Jersey) alongside his Hall of Fame enshrinement, one jersey going up in the rafters often sets the stage for another to follow.

While addressing the press this weekend together with fellow Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees, Anthony was asked about the possibility of having one or both of his former franchises retire his jersey:

Ad

"We’ll see, but I would love to see that, man. For me it’s like, why wait? You know, it’s why wait? If you got to think about it, then cool, just let it be. ... A lot of surprises is happening right now around me, so I’m just trying to stay in the moment. And if that’s one of the surprises, then I would be ecstatic about that.”

Ad

“I would like to see that jersey in both rafters, Denver and New York.”

With plenty of time between now and the start of the 2025-26 season, both the Knicks and the Nuggets will have plenty of time to decide whether Carmelo Anthony's jersey will hang in the rafters.

In the case of the Nuggets, the situation is rather unique in the sense that Nikola Jokic, who will presumably have his number retired in Denver, is currently wearing No. 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More