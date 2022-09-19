"Your father is an idiot... A monster on the court; you’re not like that" - Shaquille O'Neal on the advice he gives his son Shareef O'Neal, says he tells the latter to develop his own game and style

Shaquille O'Neal has kept a close eye on his son Shareef O'Neal's basketball journey.

Shaq has mentored Shareef to the best of his abilities and with brutal honesty. The older O'Neal recently spoke about a piece of advice he gave to his son, which may have been a tough pill to swallow for the youngster.

The LA Lakers legend has always tried to tell his son to debunk the comparisons drawn between the two of them. Here's what Shaquille O'Neal told USA Today about this:

"I tell him all the time: 'You are never going to be me. Don’t let people tell you that you’re me because you’re not. Your father is crazy. Your father is an idiot. ...'

"'Your father was a monster on the court. You’re not like that. Develop your game. Develop your style. It’s fortunate and unfortunate that you’ll have to live with that name. But create your own way.'"

Shaquille O'Neal was indeed one of a kind. He was mean and ruthless on the court. He lived up to his billing as one of the most dominating players to have graced the NBA.

His son Shareef O'Neal, meanwhile, is yet to scale his potential and has had to face plenty of obstacles in his basketball journey.

Shareef was one of the top-rated players in high school and was expected to carry that tag into his college career. However, he had to undergo heart surgery in his fresh-man year with UCLA.

He didn't receive many opportunities to showcase his talent after returning. The 22-year-old played only 37 college games, averaging 11 minutes, 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Shareef O'Neal also entered the 2022 NBA Draft, despite Shaquille O'Neal asking him to continue with education. He went undrafted, but received a golden opportunity with the LA Lakers' Summer League team.

Shareef ended up bagging a contract with the G-League Ignite, signing a six-figure deal.

Shaquille O'Neal says Shareef O'Neal has to find his motivation

Shaquille O'Neal also highlighted that his son needs to find his motivation to become a top player in the NBA. The former grew up in difficult circumstances and had to build his empire from scratch, which certainly isn't the case for Shareef O'Neal.

Speaking about the key difference between their potential journeys, Shaq told USA Today:

"I had to make it. He don’t really have to make it. But I had to make it. So I ran through walls because my motivation was different. I only had one thing: I had to buy my mom a house.

"Even if I just played for two years, as long as that lady got a new house, I was happy. He has to find his motivation and go for it."

Shareef has the resources to build his career in any field he wants to. For him, his motivation could be to prove that he could be just as successful as his father in the NBA and create a name for himself in the process.

He has a wonderful opportunity to showcase his potential with the G-League Ignite this season and fight his way into the NBA.

