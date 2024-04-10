“Your last name is motherf***ing James”: Patrick Beverley dishes out bold Bronny James NBA draft verdict

One of the college players that fans are excited to see on the court, including Patrick Beverley, is Bronny James. He recently made headlines after he announced his plans to declare for the NBA Draft this year. While some fans didn't like James' idea, Pat Bev went on a different approach and showed support to the young prospect.

When talking about James, the Milwaukee Bucks point guard showed affection towards the younger players and became energized. In the newest episode of "The Pat Bev Pod," Beverley talked about why he likes the idea of Bronny getting drafted into the league.

"He ain't wrong," Beverley said. "If my son is in college and I got a little power, 'Come on boy, get on this motherf***ing draft.' Somebody's gonna draft him. Your last name is motherf***ing James."

Beverley started talking about it at the 23:35 mark.

James only played in college for a year and has already decided to pursue the big leagues. While that's always been common, the case for the young guard is quite different. He had a subpar performance with the USC Trojans and the opinion of the mass hint that he should stay for another year. This is why part of Bronny's plans is to transfer to a different school next year if he doesn't get drafted.

Even though James declared for the NBA Draft, having a fallback option of returning for one more year in college is a smart move.

In his freshman year with the Trojans, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Bronny needs a change of scenery as he also shot 26.7% from the three.

Patrick Beverley had intel before their game against the Celtics

The Bucks won their final game against the Boston Celtics this season, despite the injury they suffered with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Patrick Beverley came up big in their win last night as he had 20 points, three assists and 10 rebounds as a starter in place for Malik Beasley.

In his podcast, it was revealed that he had inside intel as his co-host, Adam Ferrone, or Rone, encountered Al Horford. In the podcast, the two talked about how Rone ran into the veteran big man in the elevator and talked about an advantage they could use against the Bucks.

"I'm talking about you are a great friend," Beverley said as he read the text Rone sent.

Thanks to the intel that Beverley received from Rone, the Bucks were able to win. Milwaukee attacked the floor last night and even made the most of their chances from beyond the arc, which helped them win.

