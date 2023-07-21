"Your legacy is more important than anything"- LeBron James' agent convinced Draymond Green to sign $100,000,000 contract with the Warriors

Golden State Warriors veteran star forward Draymond Green re-signed with the Warriors this offseason for four years, $100 million. Green reportedly received bigger offers from opposing teams.

However, the 11-year veteran opted to take less money to stay with the franchise that drafted him No. 35 in the 2012 NBA draft. According to Green, a big reason for his decision was the advice he received from his agent, Rich Paul.

During a recent appearance on Philadelphia 76ers veteran point guard Patrick Beverley’s podcast, ‘The Pat Bev Podcast', Green spoke about Paul’s advice. Green said that Paul, who is best known for being LA Lakers star forward LeBron James’ agent, spoke to him about the importance of loyalty.

“He made it very clear to me and evident just how important loyalty is, how important the situation that you’re in is, and for me, I’ve been there my entire career,” Green said.

“Not to just walk away from that because that dollar amount looks better. That shiny object over there ain’t always what it seems like.”

Paul also told Green that if he wanted to preserve his legacy, then Golden State was the best place to do so:

“The way Rich stayed in the pocket and just, the only thing to him, was my legacy, like yeah, we’re going to get you paid, but your legacy is more important than anything.”

Green then confirmed that he and Paul turned down significantly more money from other teams in favor of accepting the Warriors’ offer.

“He had a certain dollar amount that he wanted to get to, that we wanted to get to, that we had spoken about before it all even began.”

“And I had other opportunities that would have paid me more money. And even when I would talk to him about what the benefit could be in those opportunities, he would go silent. And it was more money! Like substantially more money, I’m talking about $10 million more a year. And he would just go radio silent.”

Green has experienced immense success during his time in Golden State, winning four NBA titles over 11 years. He has also made four All-Star teams, two All-NBA teams, eight All-Defensive teams and won a Defensive Player of the Year award. So, most would agree that it makes sense for Green to remain with the Warriors for the rest of his career.

Draymond Green’s discussion about Rich Paul starts at the 5:30 mark below:

Draymond Green says Warriors prioritized re-signing him in free agency

Golden State Warriors veteran star forward Draymond Green

Despite the Golden State Warriors offering Draymond Green less money in free agency than other teams, they still made it clear that they wanted him back. Later on in his interview on The Pat Bev podcast, Green said that the Warriors told him that re-signing him was their top priority in free agency.

“I think for a second it seemed like I would have to explore other teams and do the thing,” Green said.

“But what I will say is Golden State made it very clear to me that I was a priority and it made it very clear to me that they wanted to do all that they could for me to still be there and be a part of what we’ve built, and that I am a Warrior for the rest of my life. And I think that was one of the biggest things, Joe said to me, ‘This is not some contract. you are our partner for the rest of our life.’ And that was huge for me.”

Green is already 33, meaning his new four-year deal will likely last until close to the end of his career. So, all signs point toward the veteran forward being a Warrior for life.

