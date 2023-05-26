"Your legacy is one of the best to ever do it" – Draymond Green gives flowers to Carmelo Anthony on his retirement

Draymond Green showed his respect for the legendary player Carmelo Anthony by appreciating him in an emotional gesture. The announcement of Anthony's retirement from the NBA has sparked numerous discussions on social media, but it is the praise and admiration from his fellow athletes that truly resonates.

Green reminisced on his love for Melo in a recent podcast episode, expressing admiration for how he played and controlled the game. He also cherished the opportunity to compete alongside Anthony as part of Team USA in the Olympics. Green's words carry the weight of someone who has witnessed the impact of Anthony's contributions firsthand.

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



— "Your legacy is one of the best to ever do it" @Money23Green gives the great @CarmeloAnthony his flowers "Your legacy is one of the best to ever do it"—@Money23Green gives the great @CarmeloAnthony his flowers https://t.co/hWv7u35qKW

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Your legacy is one of the best to ever do it," Green said.

Green addressed the criticism that often shadows Anthony's legacy: his lack of an NBA championship ring. He made it clear that becoming great as an athlete hinges on more than just securing one championship. He emphasized that no one can underestimate Anthony's talent and influence on the game, as it has earned him a place among its all-time greats in Green's view.

It is without question that Anthony is destined to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer deserving "both recognition and respect," Green said.

Draymond Green praises Carmelo Anthony's impact on the game

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony played 19 seasons for six teams, including the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets. In 1,260 regular-season games, he averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He was selected to play in 10 All-Star games.

Anthony's colleagues, such as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, are unfortunate points of comparison for him due to their championship successes. However, Draymond Green pointed out that Anthony never had the same caliber of supporting casts as his counterparts.

Anthony, who won an NCAA title with Syracuse, may have left the Denver Nuggets with some stains on his reputation, but his aptitude as both an excellent scorer and a versatile athlete kept him at the forefront of NBA players for more than 10 years.

Ultimately, Draymond Green's words echo the sentiments of many who appreciate Anthony's contributions to the sport. Regardless of championship titles, Anthony's legacy will forever be engraved in basketball history. With his indelible mark left behind on the court, he stands tall among some of its finest players.

Poll : 0 votes