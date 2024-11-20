Zach Edey injury: Taylor Jenkins provides major update on Grizzlies rookie's absence

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has provided a major update on Zach Edey's ankle injury. Ahead of Tuesday's contest against the 2023 NBA champions Denver Nuggets, Jenkins suggested Edey's return timeline after suffering an ankle sprain against the Nuggets when the teams met on Sunday.

The Grizzlies coach said Edey will be 'week-to-week' moving forward. While it's a potentially longer timeline, Jenkins said it's a good sign that the 7-foot-3 center has been able to put eight on his injured leg.

Before Tuesday's contest, Edey was spotted moving around the court without a walking boot.

Zach Edey has averaged 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 14 games, shooting 61.0%. He's also shooting an efficient 6 of 10 on 3-pointers during this stretch. Edey played 20.1 minutes on average. He started the first nine games but has been coming off the bench in the past five.

The Grizzlies will miss his presence on the interior and the glass. Edey was starting to get comfortable, so it was a tough blow to miss a prolonged time.

What happened to Zach Edey?

On Sunday, Edey injured the same left ankle twice against the Denver Nuggets. The first instance was during the second quarter. He left the floor but returned to play the third. However, he suffered another injury while boxing out Nuggets big man DeAndre Jordan. Edey was helped off the floor shortly, and he didn't return.

Edey also dealt with ankle injuries during the NBA Summer League. It's the first time he's on the Grizzlies injury report for the same during the season.

Zach Edey avoided a major injury against Warriors

Zach Edey avoided a major injury in a controversial play involving Draymond Green on Friday. The incident occurred in the third quarter of that game when Green held the rookie's leg and tripped him as he looked to set off in transition after throwing an outlet pass.

Fortunately for the Grizzlies, he didn't suffer any injury. Green was assessed a personal foul in the game, but it was later upgraded to a Flagrant. The Warriors forward has been under scrutiny for this since then. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins says it warrants a suspension, while his ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith reported that people around the NBA believe the action warrants a suspension.

