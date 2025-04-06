Zach Edey stats tonight: 7-foot-4 center sets Grizzlies rookie rebounding record in crucial win vs Pistons (April 5)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Detroit Pistons 109-103 on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Ad

Edey scored just six points against the Pistons but recorded career-highs in rebounds (21) and assists (six). In 29 minutes, he shot 3-or-8 and had a block and a turnover.

Edey has also set the franchise record for most rebounds by a rookie in a game. He also moved to sixth in the franchise's all-time list for highest rebounds in a game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Memphis won its second consecutive game. It was a crucial match for the Grizzlies' playoff push, as they held the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference coming into the game. They have identical 45-32 records with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers, also in action on Saturday.

As of this writing, the Clippers' game against the Dallas Mavericks hasn't started, while Minnesota defeated the Philadephia 76ers 114-109 to remain tied with Memphis (46-32).

Ad

Edey has appeared in 62 games this season, including 52 starts. He has carved out a role in Memphis after being selected as the ninth pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The 7-foot-4 center is averaging 9.2 points and 7.8 rebounds. In 20.8 minutes per game, he shoots 57.8%.

On Saturday, Edey played a total of 28:59 minutes. He shot just 37.5% and missed a couple of 3-pointers and a couple of free-throw attempts. However, he made a huge impact in the game, delivering career-best performances in rebounds and assists. Of his 21 total boards, seven were offensive rebounds.

Ad

Zach Edey's stats tonight

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zach Edey 6 21 6 0 1 1 3-8 0-2 0-2 20

Ad

Zach Edey shares thoughts on a slight role increase following the coaching change

Following the Memphis Grizzlies' crucial 134-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Zach Edey commented on how his game fits into the system.

Bluff City Media Grizzlies posted Edey's postgame comments on X.

"Yeah I'd say that, just with the ball screens, that's kind of always how I've liked to play," Edey said. "I was always at my best when I was a pick-and-roll player, when I was a roller, that's kind of always been my game. Coach basically gave me the freedom to headhunt whenever I want."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edey finished the game with a double-double performance. He scored 10 points (4-for-7 shooting) and grabbed 16 boards in 32 minutes. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 36 points and six assists.

However, they could not overcome Steph Curry's big game. He finished with 52 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists on 16-for-31 shooting, including 12-for-20 from the 3-point line.

Zach Edey seems to have a bigger role in the system of interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. On March 28, Memphis abruptly fired Taylor Jenkins with just nine games remaining in their regular season schedule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.