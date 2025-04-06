Zach Edey stats tonight: 7-foot-4 center sets Grizzlies rookie rebounding record in crucial win vs Pistons (April 5)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Detroit Pistons 109-103 on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Edey scored just six points against the Pistons but recorded career-highs in rebounds (21) and assists (six). In 29 minutes, he shot 3-or-8 and had a block and a turnover.
Edey has also set the franchise record for most rebounds by a rookie in a game. He also moved to sixth in the franchise's all-time list for highest rebounds in a game.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Memphis won its second consecutive game. It was a crucial match for the Grizzlies' playoff push, as they held the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference coming into the game. They have identical 45-32 records with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers, also in action on Saturday.
As of this writing, the Clippers' game against the Dallas Mavericks hasn't started, while Minnesota defeated the Philadephia 76ers 114-109 to remain tied with Memphis (46-32).
Edey has appeared in 62 games this season, including 52 starts. He has carved out a role in Memphis after being selected as the ninth pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The 7-foot-4 center is averaging 9.2 points and 7.8 rebounds. In 20.8 minutes per game, he shoots 57.8%.
On Saturday, Edey played a total of 28:59 minutes. He shot just 37.5% and missed a couple of 3-pointers and a couple of free-throw attempts. However, he made a huge impact in the game, delivering career-best performances in rebounds and assists. Of his 21 total boards, seven were offensive rebounds.
Zach Edey's stats tonight
Zach Edey shares thoughts on a slight role increase following the coaching change
Following the Memphis Grizzlies' crucial 134-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Zach Edey commented on how his game fits into the system.
Bluff City Media Grizzlies posted Edey's postgame comments on X.
"Yeah I'd say that, just with the ball screens, that's kind of always how I've liked to play," Edey said. "I was always at my best when I was a pick-and-roll player, when I was a roller, that's kind of always been my game. Coach basically gave me the freedom to headhunt whenever I want."
Edey finished the game with a double-double performance. He scored 10 points (4-for-7 shooting) and grabbed 16 boards in 32 minutes. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 36 points and six assists.
However, they could not overcome Steph Curry's big game. He finished with 52 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists on 16-for-31 shooting, including 12-for-20 from the 3-point line.
Zach Edey seems to have a bigger role in the system of interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. On March 28, Memphis abruptly fired Taylor Jenkins with just nine games remaining in their regular season schedule.
Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.