Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies' 7-foot-4 center fare in game against LA Clippers? (Mar. 21)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies squared off against the LA Clippers in a crucial regular season game at the Intuit Dome on Friday. While Ja Morant was sidelined due to an injury, rookie Edey came off the bench. Coach Taylor Jenkins started the game with Jaylen Well, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Desmond Bane and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Edey entered the game in the final stages of the first quarter and made an immediate impact. He converted his first shot, recorded an assist and grabbed two rebounds in a short span before missing two consecutive attempts. The 7-foot-4 center used his length effectively, protecting the paint and registering a block in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Zach Edey took three shots, making two and he also sank both of his free throw attempts. His presence on the boards remained dominant, which was a key aspect of his play during his time on the court.

By halftime, the former Purdue standout had eight points on 3 of 6 shooting from the field. Additionally, he recorded six rebounds, two assists and one block in 9:12 minutes.

