Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies' big man fare in Rising Stars Debut? 

Zach Edey played his first-ever Rising Stars game on Friday. Representing Chris Mullin's squad, Edey was a key contributor for the team. His size was going to be the decisive factor and his mere presence made him an impactful player despite his lack of box score production.

Ad

Edey and his team won regardless of that, reaching the final score of 40 with a six-point lead. Edey finished with four points, two rebounds and one assist on 2 of 3 shots. He had a box +/- of +10.

Stephon Castle hit the game-winner and had six points while Keyonte George had 10 points on the night for Chris Mullin's roster.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.