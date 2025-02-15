  • home icon
  • Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies' big man fare in Rising Stars Debut? 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 15, 2025 02:48 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies' big man fare in Rising Stars Debut? (Image Source: Imagn)

Zach Edey played his first-ever Rising Stars game on Friday. Representing Chris Mullin's squad, Edey was a key contributor for the team. His size was going to be the decisive factor and his mere presence made him an impactful player despite his lack of box score production.

Edey and his team won regardless of that, reaching the final score of 40 with a six-point lead. Edey finished with four points, two rebounds and one assist on 2 of 3 shots. He had a box +/- of +10.

Stephon Castle hit the game-winner and had six points while Keyonte George had 10 points on the night for Chris Mullin's roster.

