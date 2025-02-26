  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie big man perform in game vs Suns? (Feb. 25)

Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie big man perform in game vs Suns? (Feb. 25)

By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 26, 2025 02:09 GMT
Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie big man perform in game vs Suns? (Feb. 25) -- Photo by GETTY
Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie big man perform in game vs Suns? (Feb. 25) -- Photo by GETTY

The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, with rookie big man Zach Edey having himself a solid two-way game even if they trailed, 62-58, at the halftime break.

Ad

7-foot-4 Edey played 12 minutes and had eight points, on 3-of-4 shooting, six rebounds and a block. He backstopped All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who had a team-high 13 points.

The Grizzlies (37-20) were looking to bounce back after losing in their previous game to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Zach Edey's stats against the Phoenix Suns:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Zach Edey8610113-40-02-2-5

This article will be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

also-read-trending Trending

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Mike Murillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी