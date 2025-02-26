Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie big man perform in game vs Suns? (Feb. 25)

The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, with rookie big man Zach Edey having himself a solid two-way game even if they trailed, 62-58, at the halftime break.

7-foot-4 Edey played 12 minutes and had eight points, on 3-of-4 shooting, six rebounds and a block. He backstopped All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who had a team-high 13 points.

The Grizzlies (37-20) were looking to bounce back after losing in their previous game to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Zach Edey's stats against the Phoenix Suns:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zach Edey 8 6 1 0 1 1 3-4 0-0 2-2 -5

This article will be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

