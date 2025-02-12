  • home icon
  Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare in marquee matchup against Kevin Durant's Suns? (Feb. 11)

Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare in marquee matchup against Kevin Durant's Suns? (Feb. 11)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 12, 2025 04:16 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty
Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare in marquee matchup against Kevin Durant's Suns? (Feb. 11). (Image Source: Getty)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies squared off against their conference rivals Phoenix Suns in a regular season matchup on Tuesday. Edey was part of the starting lineup alongside Ja Morant, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.

The Grizzlies rookie had a rough start, struggling on both ends of the floor, particularly on offense. The former Purdue standout attempted three shots in the first quarter, including one from beyond the arc, but was unable to convert any of them.

In the second quarter, the 7-foot-4 center remained passive offensively, not attempting a single shot. His only notable contribution came on the defensive end with a steal.

By halftime, Zach Edey had yet to score, going 0 of 3 from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc. He also recorded two rebounds and one steal in the first half.

Edited by Atishay Jain
