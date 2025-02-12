Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare in marquee matchup against Kevin Durant's Suns? (Feb. 11)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies squared off against their conference rivals Phoenix Suns in a regular season matchup on Tuesday. Edey was part of the starting lineup alongside Ja Morant, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.
The Grizzlies rookie had a rough start, struggling on both ends of the floor, particularly on offense. The former Purdue standout attempted three shots in the first quarter, including one from beyond the arc, but was unable to convert any of them.
In the second quarter, the 7-foot-4 center remained passive offensively, not attempting a single shot. His only notable contribution came on the defensive end with a steal.
By halftime, Zach Edey had yet to score, going 0 of 3 from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc. He also recorded two rebounds and one steal in the first half.
Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.