Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare in marquee matchup against Kevin Durant's Suns? (Feb. 11)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies squared off against their conference rivals Phoenix Suns in a regular season matchup on Tuesday. Edey was part of the starting lineup alongside Ja Morant, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.

The Grizzlies rookie had a rough start, struggling on both ends of the floor, particularly on offense. The former Purdue standout attempted three shots in the first quarter, including one from beyond the arc, but was unable to convert any of them.

In the second quarter, the 7-foot-4 center remained passive offensively, not attempting a single shot. His only notable contribution came on the defensive end with a steal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

By halftime, Zach Edey had yet to score, going 0 of 3 from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc. He also recorded two rebounds and one steal in the first half.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback