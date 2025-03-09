Zach Edey stats tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare against Pelicans? (March 9)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies faced the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Grizzlies aim to strengthen their position in the Western Conference playoff race. They hold the No. 4 spot with a 39-24 record. Memphis is in a bit of a skid lately, as they lost seven of their previous 10.

On the other hand, the Pelicans is among the worst teams in 2024-25. Their 17-47 record is the fourth-worst in the NBA. They are on a three-game losing streak.

On Sunday, Edey played 9:08 minutes in the first quarter and scored two points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out an assist and blocked a shot. He went 1-for-3 from the field. New Orleans had a 27-26 lead over Memphis at the end of the period.

In the second quarter, Edey had recorded just a rebound in five minutes for the Grizzlies, which trailed 64-57 at the break.

Zach Edey stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zach Edey 2 8 1 0 1 0 1-5 0-0 0-0 -11

"It's really cool," - Zach Edey reacts after being selected to the Rising Stars pool

During the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, Memphis Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey was selected by the league to participate in the Rising Stars game.

On Jan. 29, Edey shared his reaction to ABC24 Memphis' reporter Avery Braxton. According to the 7-foot-4 big man, it is "cool" that his work in his rookie season was acknowledged.

"I get to get recognized for all the hard work I put in," Edey told Braxton. "It's real cool."

Edey, the ninth overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft, started the 42nd game of his career on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He has played 49 games this season, averaging 9.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks on 58.0% shooting.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

