Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare against Sacramento Kings? (Mar. 17)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies began a five-game road trip on Monday with a showdown against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies looked to win the season series with a win despite not having Ja Morant in the lineup. Edey hoped to have an impact, particularly with the superstar point guard sidelined with an injury.

Edey started and immediately made his presence felt. He fed Desmond Bane for an easy layup and then completed a Jaylen Wells pass with a dunk. The 7-foot-center finished the first quarter with four points and an assist. Memphis trailed 37-26 at the end of the period.

The former Purdue star helped slow down the Kings' offense in the third quarter. He had two points, four rebounds and two blocks to help the Grizzlies keep in step with the home team. Memphis continued to trail 65-54 at half time.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zach Edey 6 5 1 0 2 0 3-7 0-0 0-0 -5

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

