Zach Edey stats tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare against Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers (Feb. 20)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies continued a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Following the All-Star break, the Grizzlies looked to regroup and bounce back with a win after losing 128-114 to the LA Clippers on Feb. 12.

The rookie started and immediately impacted the game on both ends. He grabbed back-to-back rebounds and drained a 25-footer to help the Grizzlies take a 7-0 lead. Edey had three points, five rebounds and a block against Tyrese Haliburton in the opening six minutes of the first quarter. Memphis led 33-28 after the period ended.

Edey added four more rebounds, two on the offensive glass, and an assist to his total. However, the big man and his teammates struggled against the Pacers' sizzling-hot offense. Indiana turned a five-point deficit into a 78-49 lead at halftime.

Zach Edey continued to make his presence felt in the paint. He tallied one offensive rebound, but the Pacers had to double their efforts to keep him off the boards. The 7-foot-4 center helped Memphis win the quarter 32-24 to allow the Grizzlies to cut the deficit to 102-91.

Edey played roughly four minutes in the fourth quarter and contributed with another rebound. Indiana held off Memphis in the period to win 127-113. The former Purdue superstar left to a loud applause when Desmond Bane came in to relieve him.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zach Edey 5 11 1 0 1 1 2-6 1-3 0-0 +4

Zach Edey remains a crowd favorite in return to Indiana

Zach Edey became an Indiana basketball legend following four impressive seasons playing for the Purdue Boilermakers. He left West Lafayette with one of the greatest careers in collegiate hoops. Edey was a two-time NCAA College Player of the Year winner before he joined the NBA in 2024.

In his first return to the state to play against the hometown team, he came in dressed in Purdue gear. When he made his first basket, a 3-pointer, Gainbridge FieldHouse, the Indiana Pacers home court erupted in cheers.

Edey wore the enemy's team uniform after the Memphis Grizzlies drafted him No. 9 in last year's draft. Still, he remains a fan favorite among the Indiana faithful, who continue to appreciate what he did for the state and Purdue basketball.

