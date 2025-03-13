Zach Edey stats tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare vs Jazz? (March 12)

The Memphis Grizzlies, anchored defensively by rookie center Zach Edey, aimed to extend their winning streak and climb the Western Conference standings as they hosted the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. They did just that, grinding out a tough 122-117 victory to improve to 42-24

Ad

Entering the matchup ranked No. 4 in the West, the win propelled them to No. 3, moving past the LA Lakers in the standings. Meanwhile, the Jazz, already at the bottom of the conference and the first team eliminated from playoff contention, fell to 15-51.

Zach Edey didn’t record a stat in the opening quarter, but the Grizzlies still built a 30-24 lead behind Ja Morant’s scoring (eight points) and playmaking (three assists).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edey got on the board with a layup as part of an 11-2 Grizzlies run to open the second quarter. They maintained control throughout, heading into halftime with a 64-50 advantage.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Jazz came roaring back in the third quarter. With the Grizzlies leading 79-69, Utah responded with a 25-11 surge to close the period, cutting the deficit to just four at 90-86.

Utah briefly grabbed the lead in the fourth when Colin Sexton put together a personal 4-0 run to make it 115-114. However, Memphis answered with clutch 3-pointers from Luke Kennard and Ja Morant in an 8-0 run to secure the win.

Ad

Below are Zach Edey’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Zach Edey 20:06 8 4 0 4 7 57.1 0 0 0.0 0 1 0.0 2 2 0 1 0 2 -6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.