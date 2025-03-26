Zach Edey stats tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare vs Jazz? (March 25)

The Memphis Grizzlies, featuring rookie Zach Edey, traveled to face the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, eyeing a prime chance to climb the standings against the Western Conference’s last-place team.

Memphis took a hit in their frontcourt depth with Brandon Clarke sidelined for the rest of the season.

Edey came off the bench, joining a frontcourt rotation anchored by Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama in the starting lineup.

The big man checked in with 3:34 left in the first quarter and immediately made an impact, dishing an assist to Scotty Pippen Jr. for a three-pointer.

The rookie made even more noise in the second quarter, pulling off a steal and knocking down a 3 with nine minutes to go, then later setting up Pippen Jr. for an easy layup.

With Desmond Bane and Jackson Jr. leading the charge, the Grizzlies chipped away at Utah’s advantage in the closing minutes of the first half, heading into the break down by just one, 65-64.

Zach Edey’s complete stat line is listed below.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Zach Edey 09:20 3 2 2 1 3 33.3 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 2 0 1 0 0 2 -3

