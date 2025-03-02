Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie perform after getting benched in Ja Morant's absence vs Spurs? (Mar. 1)

The Memphis Grizzlies crossed swords against the San Antonio Spurs without their superstar Ja Morant, who was sidelined with right shoulder soreness. In a surprising move, coach Taylor Jenkins decided to remove Zach Edey from the starting lineup, with the rookie coming off the bench for the game.

Memphis' starting five included Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar and Scotty Pippen Jr. Edey, however, took his bench role in stride and made an immediate impact as soon as he entered the game.

The rookie center was arguably the Grizzlies' brightest spot during a difficult first half. The former Purdue standout knocked down his first three shots from the field and made his presence felt on the boards, using his length to disrupt the Spurs' offense in the paint.

At half time, Zach Edey had eight points on a flawless 3 of 3 shooting from the floor and 2 of 2 from the free throw line. He also pulled down four rebounds and recorded one block in 11:47 minutes.

