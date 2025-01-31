Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did the NBA's tallest player fare against the Houston Rockets? (Jan. 30)

Zach Edey had an eventful night game when the Memphis Grizzlies took on the Houston Rockets and FedEx Forum on Thursday night in a vital Western Conference encounter.

The Grizzlies (31-16) are hot on the heels of the Rockets (32-14) who were nursing a 4-game winning streak going into the game. Zach Edey wasted little time in making his presence felt as he nailed a turnaround hook one minute into the game from 8' out. The NBA's tallest player used all of his 7-foot-4 frame when he scored next, dunking emphatically with six minutes left in the first quarter. After recording two assists and two rebounds as well, he was subbed out with 03:28 left in the initial period.

Edey was subbed in with 08:35 remaining before the half and did not make much of an impact on the box score. An errant pass and a personal foul later, he was subbed out again, with 04:11 still left on the game clock before the interval.

Player Name Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Turnovers +/- Personal Fouls FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A Zach Edey 12:56 4 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 2-3 0-1 0-0

Zach Edey selected in NBA Rising Stars Game

Edey was one of 10 rookies named to the All-Star Weekend event, slated to be held in San Francisco Feb. 14 at the Chase Center followed by All-Star Saturday night on Feb. 15 and the All-Star Game on Feb. 16. Rising Stars will begin at 9 p.m. and be televised by TNT.

Edey who was named two-time consensus national player of the year at Purdue will face off against sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis who is also from his alma mater.

The Canadian Center has impressed NBA fans and teammates alike in his first season, averaging 9.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game on highly efficient shooting. With his firm but fair nature of physical play, he has earned the trust of his teammate Ja Morant who recently lauded him for his protective abilities,

NBA Rising Stars Rookies

The other rookies joining Zach Edey include his teammate Jaylen Wells and fellow Rookie of the Year frontrunners Jaylen Wells and Yves Missi.

Team Rookie Position Wizards Bub Carrington Guard Spurs Stephen Castle Wing Magic Tristan da Silva Forward Lakers Dalton Knecht Guard 76ers Jared McCain Guard Pelicans Yves Missi Center Hawks Zaccharie Risacher Forward Wizards Alex Sarr Center Grizzlies Jaylen Wells Wing

