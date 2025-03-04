Zach Edey Stats Tonight: Rookie returns to starting lineup in Ja Morant-less Grizzlies' brutal loss against Hawks (Mar. 3)

The Memphis Grizzlies sustained a brutal 132-120 against the Atlanta Hawks in an interconference regular season game on Monday, without their superstar Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Zach Edey returned to the starting lineup after being relegated to the bench in the Grizzlies' previous game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ad

Edey was part of a starting lineup that also included Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard. The Grizzlies' rookie delivered an efficient performance, playing his role well on the offensive end, though he didn’t have his usual impact on the glass.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the end, Zach Edey finished with 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field, including 1 of 1 from beyond the arc. He also made both of his free throw attempts, while contributing five rebounds, two assists and one block in 26:46 minutes. Edey recorded a plus/minus of +4 for the game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Zach Edey through 4 quarters

In the first half, Edey played with poise, taking his time on offense and not rushing his plays. Interestingly, the 7-foot-4 center didn’t make his usual defensive impact, failing to record a block. However, the former Purdue standout showcased his shooting ability, knocking down a shot from beyond the arc.

Ad

By halftime, Zach Edey had 5 points on 2 of 3 shooting from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range. He also recorded three rebounds and one assist in 12:21 minutes of play.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Grizzlies center continued his strong performance after the halftime break. In fact, the rookie scored as many points in the third quarter as he had in the first two periods combined. Edey went 2 of 3 from the field in the third, bringing his total to 10 points by the end of the period.

The rookie made his presence felt in the crucial fourth quarter. He took two shots in the final period, converting both, including a clutch basket. He also sank his only free throw attempt of the quarter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.