Zach Edey sternly scolded by policewoman for reckless driving over 100 MPH as new footage emerges 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 31, 2025 16:45 GMT
Zach Edey sternly scolded by policewoman as traffic stop footage emerges (Credits: Getty)

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, known for his quiet demeanor and menacing presence in the paint, landed in trouble in May. Edey was clocked going over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone in Indiana on May 1. He was eventually stopped by a police officer and issued a citation.

On Wednesday, body cam footage of Edey’s traffic stop was released to the public, showing the Grizzlies center being scolded by the police officer.

“You know exactly why I pulled you over," the officer said. "You were going 101!"
Zach Edey explained that he had only temporarily sped up to overtake a car in front of him. The officer refused to entertain his reasoning, saying:

“You don't pass at 100! The road is 55. You were going almost double the speed limit!" she continued. “You could pass someone at 80, okay? a 100? 100 is not okay. Ever."

Edey cut a deal with prosecutors on July 23 to close the case. He ended up pleading guilty to a speeding infraction and was made to pay a fine of $639.50, according to TMZ.

Zach Edey likely to miss start of 2025-26 season after injury

Zach Edey was one of three rookies, next to Stephon Castle and Zaccharie Risacher, to be featured on all 100 of the voting ballots for last season's Rookie of the Year award.

He made 66 appearances for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. He was also solid in the playoffs, recording 7.8 rebounds, 6.3 points and 2.5 blocks in four games against the OKC Thunder.

Edey's excellent rookie campaign, backed by efficient shooting and stellar two-way play, had fans excited for his sophomore season. They might have to wait longer as he is likely to miss the start of Memphis' 2025-26 campaign after suffering an injury during a practice session in June.

The Grizzlies announced on June 11 that Edey had undergone surgery to re-stabilize his ankle and will be re-evaluated in four months. If the re-evaluation goes well, he should be cleared to start the season, barring any setbacks.

Memphis will start the preseason against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 6 before kicking off the regular season at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22.

