Zach Lavine injury update: Bulls fear extended injury absence for star guard after ankle sprain

The Chicago Bulls are set to be without Zach LaVine for the upcoming games due to an ankle injury. LaVine has suffered various injuries which have impacted his performances throughout the season.

The Bulls are coming off a 116-110 win against the Toronto Raptors. LaVine only played for 24 minutes that game and finished with eight points, two rebounds and three assists. The two-time All-Star left the game after rolling his ankle early in the third period.

Zach LaVine injury update: Will he play tomorrow against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Bulls star Zach LaVine is expected to miss one to two weeks following his injury, as per Shams Charania of The Athletic. LaVine left early in the third against the Raptors, but he returned and played four more minutes during the final moments of the quarter. He continued to play through his injury and registered two minutes in the fourth quarter before finally calling it quits.

LaVine won't be available for the coming weeks. He's coming off a 17-game absence due to inflammation of his right foot. The two-time All-Star returned to action on Jan. 5 and played seven straight games. He averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists during that seven-game stretch.

What happened to Zach LaVine?

The Bulls have another injury worry in the form of LaVine, who was slowly finding his stride in the season. According to Charania, the shooting guard is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

After their win against the Raptors, head coach Billy Donovan addressed the status of their star player.

"I could just tell when he was back in there, I didn’t feel like he was moving great," Donovan said. "I know he was trying. I think he wanted to keep going, just to keep himself fresh."

LaVine reportedly underwent testing already a day after he was injured.

The former UCLA standout has not been the best version of himself this season. He's struggled with his health and has not found his stroke on the court. LaVine is also the center of trade rumors, with numerous teams reportedly trying to pursue the star guard. He's played 25 games this season and is averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

How to watch Bulls vs. Grizzlies?

Fans can watch the game between the Bulls and the Grizzlies on streaming. Tip-off for the game will begin at 8:00 pm EST on the NBA League Pass. For local viewers, the game will be available on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports SE-MEM.

The game will also be aired on the radio. Fans can tune in to SiriusXM, 670 AM, and at ESPN 92.9FM/680AM.

