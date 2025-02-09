Zach LaVine stats tonight: How did the Kings's latest star fare against the New Orleans Pelicans (Feb. 9)

Zach LaVine continues his good start with the Sacramento Kings. On Saturday, the wing scored 22 points in the team's 123-118 win at the Golden 1 Center. The forward played a key role in the team's win, which improved them to 26-26, tied with the Golden State Warriors.

LaVine also recorded four rebounds, five assists, and one steal in his 37 minutes on the floor. He was ably assisted by Domantas Sabonis' 27-point double-double with 16 rebounds.

Zach LaVine leaves emotional message to the Chicago Bulls after trade to the Kings

Zach LaVine bid an emotional message to the Chicago Bulls after he was traded to the Sacramento Kings. The wing was one of the high-profile trades that found a new home after the likes of Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic were traded to the Warriors and the LA Lakers respectively.

“It’s tough to put into words how much this city and this organization have meant to me over the past 8 years. Chicago, you’ve welcomed me with open arms, and the memories we’ve created together will stay with me forever. The fans here are unlike any other—you’ve made playing in Chicago a true honor, and I’ll always be grateful for your support."

"To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Bulls staff thank you. You’ve all played a huge part in my growth, both on and off the court. As I take on this new chapter with the Sacramento Kings, I’m excited for what lies ahead, but I’ll always carry the love and appreciation from Chicago with me. Thank you for everything. Let’s keep pushing forward."

LaVine reunites with former Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan who he played three seasons with. Now, the duo will hope to take the Kings to the deeper run this season with Sabonis in the mix.

