Zach Lowe slams OKC fanbase's argument on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP by invoking Russell Westbrook's TD season

On Sunday, journalist Zach Lowe criticized the Oklahoma City Thunder fanbase as they continued to make a case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP candidacy. He slammed the supporters for what he felt were baseless arguments, highlighting their hypocrisy by referencing Russell Westbrook's triple-double season.
Last night, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were nominated as the finalists for the MVP award.
Lowe's comments were made to Michael Pina on "The Zach Lowe Show" on Thursday, and later made the rounds on X. Here's what he said on the matter:
"I do find it ironic that the Thunder, of all franchises, are arguing against a guy winning who averaged a triple-double in an NBA season when all those years ago, (they) was like 'Oh it's simple, it's just reductive, triple-double equals MVP,'" he explained.
Zach Lowe's comments came after Oklahoma City Thunder fans on the internet suggested that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved the MVP award over Nikola Jokic. However, the Serbian finished the season averaging a triple-double, a feat not accomplished since Russell Westbrook did it with the Thunder.
Ironically, Westbrook was awarded the MVP that season, which led Lowe to believe that "The Joker" should win the award this year for a similar milestone.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores under 20 points for the first time since October as Thunder down Grizzlies
A complete team performance saw the Oklahoma City Thunder earn an easy victory against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs on Sunday. The Thunder were relentless at the Paycom Center as they emerged victorious by a score of 131-80 in a blowout win.
Despite their victory, the evening was a frustrating one for MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he recorded 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists. This was his lowest return all season as he scored less than 20 points for the first time since October.
However, the OKC Thunder showed their mettle against a strong Grizzlies team, which struggled to get going on the night. Ja Morant was the only starter to hit double figures for Memphis as they were soundly defeated in Game 1 of the playoffs.
