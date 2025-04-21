Zach Lowe slams OKC fanbase's argument on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP by invoking Russell Westbrook's TD season

On Sunday, journalist Zach Lowe criticized the Oklahoma City Thunder fanbase as they continued to make a case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP candidacy. He slammed the supporters for what he felt were baseless arguments, highlighting their hypocrisy by referencing Russell Westbrook's triple-double season.

Ad

Last night, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were nominated as the finalists for the MVP award.

Lowe's comments were made to Michael Pina on "The Zach Lowe Show" on Thursday, and later made the rounds on X. Here's what he said on the matter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do find it ironic that the Thunder, of all franchises, are arguing against a guy winning who averaged a triple-double in an NBA season when all those years ago, (they) was like 'Oh it's simple, it's just reductive, triple-double equals MVP,'" he explained.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zach Lowe's comments came after Oklahoma City Thunder fans on the internet suggested that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved the MVP award over Nikola Jokic. However, the Serbian finished the season averaging a triple-double, a feat not accomplished since Russell Westbrook did it with the Thunder.

Ironically, Westbrook was awarded the MVP that season, which led Lowe to believe that "The Joker" should win the award this year for a similar milestone.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores under 20 points for the first time since October as Thunder down Grizzlies

A complete team performance saw the Oklahoma City Thunder earn an easy victory against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs on Sunday. The Thunder were relentless at the Paycom Center as they emerged victorious by a score of 131-80 in a blowout win.

Ad

Despite their victory, the evening was a frustrating one for MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he recorded 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists. This was his lowest return all season as he scored less than 20 points for the first time since October.

Expand Tweet

However, the OKC Thunder showed their mettle against a strong Grizzlies team, which struggled to get going on the night. Ja Morant was the only starter to hit double figures for Memphis as they were soundly defeated in Game 1 of the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More