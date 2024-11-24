"Zion value in the gutter league wide" - NBA fans roast Zion Williamson for reportedly eyeing Knicks during 2019 draft

Zion Williamson was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. However, things could have panned out differently, as Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints reported that Williamson wanted to end up in New York with the Knicks.

According to Pursiainen, Williamson had told his agent he wanted to play in New York before the 2019 draft lottery and wanted them to actively work toward securing such a move.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This report didn't go down well with the fans on social media and many questioned Williamson's ability to handle the New York environment.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Zion value in the gutter league wide. He’s an incredibly talented player, but availability is everything. I don’t know what team would want him now," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"He would NOT have survived New York fans," another tweeted.

"Why do we care, seriously he’s not even available to play rn," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Williamson's career has been affected by injuries and many feel he hasn't quite lived up to the hype surrounding him while he was with Duke.

He is dealing with another hamstring injury that would reportedly keep him out longer than the expected 6-8 weeks timeline. In the six games he has appeared for the Pelicans this season, he has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Zion Williamson's decision to cut ties with his agent linked to failed Knicks move: Report

Zion Williamson severed ties with his agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), during the weekend, according to Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of the Athletic.

Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints reported on Saturday that the former Duke star left CAA as a result of its inability to get him in the threads of the New York Knicks.

The two-time All-Star is in his fifth year with the Pelicans. He has averaged 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 58.1% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback