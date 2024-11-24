  • home icon
  "Zion value in the gutter league wide" - NBA fans roast Zion Williamson for reportedly eyeing Knicks during 2019 draft

"Zion value in the gutter league wide" - NBA fans roast Zion Williamson for reportedly eyeing Knicks during 2019 draft

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Nov 24, 2024 05:28 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn
NBA fans roast Zion Williamson for reportedly eyeing Knicks during 2019 draft (Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images)

Zion Williamson was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. However, things could have panned out differently, as Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints reported that Williamson wanted to end up in New York with the Knicks.

According to Pursiainen, Williamson had told his agent he wanted to play in New York before the 2019 draft lottery and wanted them to actively work toward securing such a move.

This report didn't go down well with the fans on social media and many questioned Williamson's ability to handle the New York environment.

"Zion value in the gutter league wide. He’s an incredibly talented player, but availability is everything. I don’t know what team would want him now," one fan said.
"He would NOT have survived New York fans," another tweeted.
"Why do we care, seriously he’s not even available to play rn," one fan commented.

Williamson's career has been affected by injuries and many feel he hasn't quite lived up to the hype surrounding him while he was with Duke.

He is dealing with another hamstring injury that would reportedly keep him out longer than the expected 6-8 weeks timeline. In the six games he has appeared for the Pelicans this season, he has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Zion Williamson's decision to cut ties with his agent linked to failed Knicks move: Report

Zion Williamson severed ties with his agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), during the weekend, according to Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of the Athletic.

Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints reported on Saturday that the former Duke star left CAA as a result of its inability to get him in the threads of the New York Knicks.

The two-time All-Star is in his fifth year with the Pelicans. He has averaged 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 58.1% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc.

Edited by Arvind Sriram
