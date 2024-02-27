Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum's playing status questionable vs Knicks (February 27)

Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum continue to be on the New Orleans Pelicans' injury report. Both are listed as questionable for the New York Knicks game on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Pelicans, after having their four-game winning streak snapped, are coming off consecutive losses to the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls. Their matchup against the Knicks marks the start of a back-to-back schedule during their East Coast trip.

Williamson played both games, averaging 21.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists on 50.0% shooting without attempting a 3-pointer, while McCollum missed Sunday's 114-106 defeat to the Bulls. Both Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will be game-time decisions.

What happened to Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum?

The team's injury report has listed Williamson as 'questionable' for the Knicks game. That's because the former Duke player has a contusion in his left foot, casting uncertainty over his participation.

The six-foot-six forward has been absent in only 11 of 58 games this season. Williamson also suffered an injury when he left the LA Clippers game on Jan. 5 due to a leg injury and did not return. In the third quarter, he sustained a "right leg contusion," leading the Pelicans to rule him out for the remainder of the game.

McCollum, meanwhile, experienced an ankle sprain in Friday's defeat to Miami, logging just 15 minutes. He was absent in Saturday's game against the Bulls but fully participated in Monday's practice.

While his availability for Tuesday's game remains uncertain, his condition appears to be improving.

Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum stats vs. New York Knicks

Williamson has played the Knicks only thrice, partly due to injuries, missing a significant amount of time, losing twice. However, he has been dominant against them, averaging 27.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 59.9% shooting.

CJ McCollum, meanwhile, has played the Knicks 14 times, going 10-4 as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers and Pelicans. He has averaged 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists against them, with career highs of 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The availability of the Pelicans' top talents will be crucial, as they help the offense leverage the strengths of Williamson, Ingram and McCollum. Against a Knicks team with a 20-9 record, winning without Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum could pose a significant challenge for New Orleans.